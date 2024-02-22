Manchester City will return to the league competition with a match that should be fairly affordable against a Bournemouth that is not having its best season. Thirteenth and with 0 wins in the last 5 games, Iraola's team is not performing as the Spanish coach would like.
Below we leave you with the possible Manchester City lineup:
BY: EDERSON – Manchester City's goal will be defended by the Brazilian goalkeeper who has already brought so much joy to the club. He remains the third least scored goalkeeper in the entire Premier League and is having a great season after silencing all his detractors with the last Champions League.
LW: WALKER – At right back, Walker is emerging as a key piece in Manchester City's defensive strategy. His speed, ability to anticipate plays and experience at the highest level make Walker a logical choice to contain Tavernier's potential advances.
DFC: JOHN STONES – The center back who came from Borussia is being one of the club's best signings since last year in terms of quality/price ratio. He was a player that no one expected to come to the club, but he always performs as he should and that will ensure him a starting position in the defense. It is a doubt, but everything indicates that he will be able to start from the beginning.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese center back will once again lead the Mancunian defense with the firmness with which we are accustomed. Authority, leadership and a lot of quality, accompanied by an enviable physique for playing football, make Rubén one of the best center backs in the world.
LI: AKANJI – The central defender, now able to play from the side also thanks to the training of Pep, who came from Borussia, is being one of the best signings of the club since last year in relation to quality/price. He was a player that no one expected to come to the club, but he always performs as he should and that will ensure him a starting position in the defense.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – In the midfield, the presence of the Belgian adds creativity and vision of the game to Manchester City. De Bruyne, a master of the pass and capable of unbalancing at any moment, will be in charge of directing the game in the center of the field.
MC: KOVACIC – Possibly Pep, giving the opportunity to Mateo Kovacic who is having a great season and provides the balance that Gündogan could offer in other years in his position. There will be rest for good old Foden.
MC: RODRI – Rodri will act as the anchor in the midfield, providing defensive stability and assisting in ball distribution. His physical presence and tactical ability are valuable assets for Manchester City. Furthermore, the scoring abilities that he currently has help to unclog games a lot when they get worse.
EI: JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ – The Argentine has played practically everything this season, and it doesn't seem like he's going to miss this game. Guardiola has managed to fit Julián with Haaland in the same starting eleven, and the Argentine is in one of the best moments of his career.
OF THE: HAALAND – The Norwegian has returned, he already enjoyed a few minutes in the last game, and his 17 goals in the Premier show that the league teams are going to have to take great care of their rearguard again so that this player does not make them beat again all the records there have been and will be in the competition.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – Completing the offensive trident is the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, known for his agility, vision of the game and ability to score goals. Silva will bring versatility and imbalance to City's attack. The Portuguese is one of the best in the world and he shows it every time he takes the field.
This is what Manchester City's lineup would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie:Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Ruben Dias, Stones, Akanji
Midfielders: Rodri, Kovacic, De Bruyne, Julián Álvarez, Bernardo Silva
Forward: Haaland
