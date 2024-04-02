On this 31st matchday of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola's men will receive the visit of the fourth-placed team, an Aston Villa that is having a magnificent campaign, although a little further away in the table, so it could be a good opportunity for Unai's men. Emery to get closer to the higher positions.
Below we leave you with the possible Manchester City lineup for this match:
Manchester City: Ortega, Rico Lewis, Akanji, Ruben Dias, Gvardiol, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Foden, Doku, Haaland
BY: ORETGA – The Manchester City goal will be defended by the German goalkeeper who. He remains the second goalkeeper, but Ederson's injury at Anfield gives him the opportunity to feature.
RHP: RICO LEWIS– On the right side and with the loss of Kyle Walker, Rico Lewis will be the man that Pep Guardiola will use as a piece of his particular puzzle to try to stop the offensives of the attackers of the team coached by Unai Emery.
DFC: RUBEN DIAS – The Portuguese center back will once again lead the Mancunian defense with the firmness with which we are accustomed. Authority, leadership and a lot of quality, accompanied by an enviable physique for playing football, make Rubén one of the best center backs in the world.
DFC: AKANJI – The centre-back, also capable of playing from the side also thanks to the training of Pep, who came from Borussia, is being one of the best signings of the club since last year in relation to quality/price. He was a player that no one expected to come to the club, but he always performs as he should and that will ensure him a starting position in the defense. He will replace Aké after the injury suffered by the player against Arsenal.
LI: GVARDIOL– He is a player who arrived from RB Leipzig after he was one of the best defenders in the World Cup in Qatar. He has been a starter in the Manchester team's last games and will repeat his starting role.
MC: KEVIN DE BRUYNE – In the midfield, the presence of the Belgian adds creativity and vision of the game to Manchester City. De Bruyne, a master of the pass and capable of unbalancing at any moment, will be in charge of directing the game in the center of the field.
MC: RODRI – Rodri will act as the anchor in the midfield, providing defensive stability and assisting in ball distribution. His physical presence and tactical ability are valuable assets for Manchester City. Furthermore, the scoring abilities that he currently has help to unclog games a lot when they get worse.
MCO: FODEN – The Englishman has played practically everything this season, and it doesn't seem like he's going to miss this game. Guardiola has managed to bring out one of the best versions of Foden and at only 23 years old.
EI: DOKU – Possibly Pep, giving the opportunity to a Doku who is having a great season and gives the dribble that Mahrez or Grealish could offer in their position in other years.
OF THE: HAALAND – The Norwegian is not experiencing his best period in England, but his 18 goals in the Premier show that the league teams are going to have to take great care of their rear again so that this player does not break all records again. and for being in the competition.
ED: BERNARDO SILVA – Completing the offensive trident is the Portuguese Bernardo Silva, known for his agility, vision of the game and ability to score goals. Silva will bring versatility and imbalance to City's attack. The Portuguese is one of the best in the world and he shows it every time he takes the field.
This is what Manchester City's lineup would look like (1-4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ortega
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Stones, Gvardiol
Midfielders: Rodri, Doku, De Bruyne, Foden, Bernardo Silva
Forward: Haaland
#lineup #Manchester #City #face #Aston #Villa #matchday #Premier #League
Leave a Reply