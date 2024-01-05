The magic of the FA Cup offers us a fascinating confrontation in its first round, where Liverpool and Arsenal, two of the current giants of football, will face each other. Curiosity is aroused by seeing these giants paired so early in the competition, promising a spectacle that few expected so soon.
Recently, on December 23, these titans met in the Premier League, leaving a memorable tie with a 1-1 draw. Gabriel Magalhães from Arsenal and Mohamed Salah from Liverpool were the protagonists of the score. Now, this new FA Cup meeting adds an intriguing chapter to their rivalry.
Let's start by looking at Arsenal, where in-form players like Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are shining. Odegaard displays masterful vision in the midfield, Saka dazzles with his versatility and Rice provides defensive solidity and creativity in the distribution of the game. A combination that has boosted Arsenal this season.
Possible Arsenal lineup
Goalie: Stripe
Defenses: Zinchenko, White, Saliba and Magalhaes
Midfielders: Rice, Jorginho, Odegaard
Fronts: Martinelli, Saka and Havertz
On the Liverpool side, the lethal duo of Mohamed Salah and Darwin Núñez stands out. Salah, with 14 goals and eight assists in 20 games this season, remains an unstoppable force. On the other hand, Núñez, although he does not stand out in the scoring statistics, stands out as the team's top assistant and a pillar in Jürgen Klopp's scheme.
Possible Liverpool lineup
Goalie: Alisson
Defenses: Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk and Tsimikas
Midfielders: Gravenberch, Endo, Szobozslai
Fronts: Salah, Díaz and Núñez
The expectation grows as we approach the duel. Both teams have shown their quality in the last Premier League clash, and now, in a direct elimination context, the intensity promises to reach even greater heights. The FA Cup gives us this gift early in the competition, with two of the best teams in the world ready to star in an epic battle on the pitch. Who will emerge victorious in this exciting chapter? Only time and the ball will tell.
