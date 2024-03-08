Juventus will have to face a new round of Serie A and this time they will do so against a tough rival in Atalanta. The visitors are sixth in the table and are hoping to reach the Europa League, and why not, the Champions League. Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Juventus
BY: SZCZESNY – The Polish goalkeeper is having a great season, and with the team second in the standings, despite having conceded 20 goals, he has managed to keep a clean sheet in 11 of the 25 games he has played with Juventus in the Serie A. TO.
CAD: CAMBIASO – The young Italian right winger is being a sensation this season. At this point in the league, he has already scored a goal and given three assists for his club in Serie A, and he is one of those who knows how to make the band long by going up and down the 90 minutes.
More news about Serie A
DFC: GATTI- Federico Gatti has established himself as one of the starting centre-backs of this Juventus, and so far this season, the Italian has already played 79% of the minutes with the club this season. Good ball delivery, good contact with it and already three goals in his 22 games with the team.
DFC: BREMER – This is already his second season in the Vecchia Signora, and at 26 years old he is playing a fundamental role in the defense of the black and white club. The player provides security and firmness in defense.
DFC: DANILO – Completing the line of three centre-backs used by Juventus will be Danilo, the veteran Brazilian player formerly of Manchester City and Real Madrid among others, who has changed his role and has left the side to move to the axis of the defence.
CALI: KOSTIC – The one who was recently signed from Germany is playing an extraordinary role as a winger on the left wing for Vecchia Signora. More offensive than defensive, he was previously a winger, and despite everything he is performing well in both parts of the field.
MC: LOCATELLI – One of the great talents in the league and the Italian national team currently. Locatelli is one of those players who can solve a game for you and change it in your favor from one moment to the next. Playing a little further back than his teammates in the midfield, he is playing a fundamental role.
MC: MCKENNIE – The last midfielder of this trident, in this 5-3-2 that they have on the field, the American is a physical force and also has very good technique. Although he may not seem like it, he is capable of putting together great plays and contributing both on offense and defense. He arrived at the club several seasons ago.
MC: FABIO MIRETTI: With all the casualties in Juventus, the young Italian Fabio Miretti will be in midfield, who has played almost 1,000 minutes in 20 games.
DC: CHIESA – The Italian striker is one of the greatest talents in the world but an injury kept him off the field recently, although this season we can finally enjoy him, and in what way. He has already scored six goals this year in 20 games and two assists.
DC: MILIK – Although this is not his best scoring season, the Polish striker has a great spirit of sacrifice, and with the loss of Vlahovic, the team's main scorer, he will have to assume honors and guide his teammates to victory.
This is what the Juventus lineup will look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Szczesny
Defenses: Cambiasso, Gatti, Bremer, Danilo, Kostic
Midfielders: McKennie, Locatelli, Fabio Miretti
Forwards: Chiesa, Milik
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Juventus #face #Atalanta #matchday #Serie
Leave a Reply