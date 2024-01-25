The Italian Serie A is more exciting than ever, since in the run-up to the start of matchday 22, which will begin this Friday, January 26, 2024, Juventus is the sole leader of the competition with 52 points, one more than its immediate pursuer Inter, a team that has one game less than its rival, so it could catch up or even surpass it.
However, those led by Massimiliano Allegri must continue their path no matter what the recent champion of the Italian Super Cup does, and will want to continue their good streak when they host Empoli, on Saturday, January 27 starting at 2:00 p.m. Argentine time , 11:00 a.m. Mexico time and 6:00 p.m. Spain time.
Juventus comes from winning its previous match against Lecce, with a score of 3-0 and with a double included by Dusan Vlahovic. The home team is undefeated in the last 4 games of the current season. In those matches, he scored 11 goals in favor and 2 on his own goal.
But they will not be able to relax, since although their rival Empoli is located in the relegation zone, with just 16 points, it comes from winning and beating Monza 3-0 on the previous date.
This clash will take place prior to the great match between Inter and Juventus, the two top candidates to win the title, on Sunday, February 4, for the “Derby d'Italia” at the Giuseppe Meazza.
Fabio Miretti, in Rabiot's absence, is expected to keep his starting job against Empoli. Massimiliano Allegri, coach of Juve, has not suffered any injuries or suspensions in the aforementioned victory against Lecce.
Goalkeeper: Szczesny
Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Locatelli, Danilo
Frills: Kostic, McKennie, Miretti, Cambiaso.
Fronts: Vlahovic, Yildiz
