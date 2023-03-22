Italy faces off this Thursday against England in Matchday 1 of Group C qualifying for Euro 2024. Mancini’s men arrive very hungry after being left out of the last World Cup. Next we show you the possible XI:
DONNARUMMA (BY)- Donnarumma has already shown why he is the starting goalkeeper for the Italian team. The PSG goalkeeper will be under the sticks against the England team.
DI LORENZO (RL)-An almost perfect season is taking shape in Naples that is going to be League Champion and possibly a Champions League semifinalist. Point to owner.
BONUCCI (DFC)- Bonucci is a benchmark in the Italian team. Without a doubt, he will start, he is one of the key pieces of the backbone of this team.
BASTONI (DFC)- Joining Bonucci in the center of defense will be Bastoni. A center back with a lot of projection who performs best in a three center back defense playing on the left. We will see what Mancini’s conce is.
DI MARCO (LI)- Closing out the Italian defence, on the left side will be Inter Milan’s Federico Di Marco. A footballer with a lot of offensive projection.
TONALI (MC)- A player who has already shown almost everything in Serie A. He only needs to take one more step towards a league like the Premier or LaLiga to really see how far he can go. He will be the owner.
VERRATTI (MC)- The Italian is the leader of the midfield, he is a player who has a lot of football on his feet. The game is played at the pace set by Marco Verrati.
BARELLA (MC)- The Inter Milan player will form part of the Italian midfield. He is a special footballer because of the route and his ability to come up by surprise. The midfield of this selection is of many carats.
GNONTO (ED)- Wilfried Gnonto has earned the title after the performances he has had with Italy and is having with Leeds United.
SCAMACCA (DC)- The West Ham forward has kicked the door of the selection for his good performance in the Premier League, let’s remember that he did not enter the last call.
POLITAN (EI)- Closing the offensive line of the Italian team we find the Napoli player. Politano is likely to start as a starter against the English.
Goalie: Donnarumma
defenses: Di Lorenzo, Bonucci, Bastoni, Di Marco
Media: Verrati, Tonali, Barella
strikers: Politano, Scamacca and Gnonto
#lineup #Italy #face #England #qualification #Eurocup
