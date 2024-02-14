After the authoritative victory away from home against Roma, Inter Milan will face Salernitana on matchday 25 of Serie A. Inzaghi's team is in great form, they have not yet lost this year, and they lead the league table, although they should not relax, since the next pursuer of them is not far away in the table.
Next, we bring you the possible starting eleven that the Italian coach could have for this important clash with the aim of continuing with that good streak of victories.
BY: SOMMER – The Swiss goalkeeper is life insurance between the sticks, the undisputed starter for Simone Inzaghi. His great reflexes and ability to make miraculous saves make him a high-level goalkeeper, who is also performing very well for the Italian team.
CAD: DUMFRIES – The Dutch full-back has not been the starter in recent days. However, in the upcoming Champions League duel, the player could have an opportunity in the starting eleven to the detriment of Darmián, both with very different characteristics.
DFC: PAVARD – One of those cases of a winger converted to a center back. Perhaps due to the Frenchman's characteristics, the option of using him as a central defender is quite appropriate, given his defensive ability and his good touch to get the ball out from behind.
DFC: DE VRIJ – Given Acerbi's injury in the last match against Roma, who is the undisputed starter, his replacement should be the Dutch player. The veteran center back is not getting all the minutes he would like, so it may be a good time to show his coach that he can trust him.
DFC: BATONI – Possibly the best of the team's centre-backs, a player who is still young, with great projection, and who already has enormous experience in elite football. His great size allows him to play the aerial game very well, and if we add to that forcefulness when cutting and very good ball delivery with his talented left foot, they make him a very complete defender, indisputable for Inzaghi.
CAI: DIMARCO – The veteran Italian full-back is performing at a very good level for the Italian team, and his contribution in attack and his good touch on the ball are key in the attacks of Simone Inzaghi's team, who considers him a key player in his position.
MC: Barella – The talented Italian midfielder is one of the key players of this team. His contribution in getting the ball out is very important, and his ability to filter passes to the forwards in the last few meters means that he can break up matches that are very even or unbalance matches in which the defenses close a lot.
MC: CALHANOGLU – The Turk is the axis of this team. All the balls pass through him, and the fact that in recent years he has moved back in his position has turned him into a total player, which together with his good hitting, make him essential in the Italian coach's plans.
MC: MKHITARYAN – The Armenian is experiencing a second youth in the Italian team. Perhaps the most offensive player of this trident in the midfield, he is more offensive and has a great vision of the game, adding six assists this season in Serie A.
DC: THURAM – The Frenchman has taken over the starting job this year, leaving players like Alexis Sánchez or Arnautovic on the bench. His great power allows him to run into space, and he also has good scoring ability, scoring eleven goals this season in all competitions.
DC: LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ – The differential player of Inter Milan, and emblem of the club. His contribution is key for Simone Inzaghi, and this year he is having a spectacular season, adding 19 goals in the Italian league alone, in addition to assists and transmitting a feeling of constant danger, so he is totally indisputable in the coach's plans. Italian.
Goalie: summer
Defenses: Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni
Lanes: Dumfries, Dimarco
Midfielders: Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan
Fronts: Thuram, Lautaro
