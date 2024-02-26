After the authoritative victory away from home against Lecce, Inter Milan will face Atalanta on matchday 21 of Serie A. Inzaghi's team is in great shape, they have lost only one game so far in the league, and they lead the standings quite comfortably and this will be the game that ties them with their rivals with 26.
Next, we bring you the possible starting eleven that the Italian coach could have for this important clash with the aim of continuing with that good streak of victories.
BY: AUDERO – With the Swiss goalkeeper injured, the Italian Indonesian Audero will be the one to take over in goal as he did in the last match in which he managed to keep a clean sheet.
CAD: DARMIAN – The Italian full-back has played 31 games this season in that wing-back position and is having a season enviable by anyone. Great player and it is being demonstrated with the winning streak that Inter has this year in all competitions.
DFC: PAVARD – One of those cases of a winger converted to a center back. Perhaps due to the Frenchman's characteristics, the option of using him as a central defender is quite appropriate, given his defensive ability and his good touch to get the ball out from behind.
DFC: DE VRIJ – While Acerbi's injury remains, he is the undisputed starter, his replacement should be the Dutch player. The veteran center back is not getting all the minutes he would like, so it may be a good time to show his coach that he can trust him.
DFC: BATONI – Possibly the best of the team's centre-backs, a player who is still young, with great projection, and who already has enormous experience in elite football. His great size allows him to play the aerial game very well, and if we add to that forcefulness when cutting and very good ball delivery with his talented left foot, they make him a very complete defender, indisputable for Inzaghi.
CAI: DIMARCO – The veteran Italian full-back is performing at a very good level for the Italian team, and his contribution in attack and his good touch on the ball are key in the attacks of Simone Inzaghi's team, who considers him a key player in his position.
MC: BARELLA – The talented Italian midfielder is one of the key players of this team. His contribution in getting the ball out is very important, and his ability to filter passes to the forwards in the last few meters means that he can break up matches that are very even or unbalance matches in which the defenses close a lot.
MC: CALHANOGLU – The Turk is the axis of this team. He is the best midfielder in all of Italy with a certain difference from the second and his level of control and maturity this year when facing each game is unprecedented. Great hitting also from the front that makes him a dangerous double-edged sword.
MC: MKHITARYAN – The Armenian is experiencing a second youth in the Italian team. Perhaps the most offensive player of this trident in the midfield, he is more offensive and has a great vision of the game, adding six assists this season in Serie A.
DC: ARNAUTOVIC – The Austrian striker will be the one to replace Thuram. The last game, of less importance, was Alexis Sánchez who occupied that place, but against Atalanta, this being the fourth classified team in Serie A, more quality is needed up front.
DC: LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ – The differential player of Inter Milan, and emblem of the club. His contribution is key for Simone Inzaghi, and this year he is having a spectacular season, adding 22 goals in the Italian league alone, in addition to assists and transmitting a feeling of constant danger, so he is totally indisputable in the coach's plans. Italian.
Goalie: Audero
Defenses: Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni
Lanes: Darmian, Dimarco
Midfielders: Barella, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan
Fronts: Arnautovic and Lautaro.
