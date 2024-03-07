Inter Milan comes to this Serie A match against Bologna after a great streak without knowing defeat, so they want to continue with this good dynamic, against a team that has established itself as the surprise of the championship, so we will see What Simone Inzaghi's men are capable of.
Next, we leave you with the starting eleven that the Italian coach could have on green for this important Serie A clash:
BY: SOMMER – The Swiss goalkeeper is a wall, after his time in Germany he arrived in Italy to embark on a new adventure with the Italian team, and he has done a spectacular job, he has only conceded 13 goals this season in Serie A.
DFC: PAVARD – One of those cases of a winger converted to a center back. Perhaps due to the Frenchman's characteristics, the option of using him as a central defender is quite appropriate, given his defensive ability and his good touch to get the ball out from behind.
DFC: DE VRIJ – The veteran Dutch defender has carved out an undisputed place in Simone Inzaghi's starting lineups. After the injury to Acerbi, who was the starter, De Vrij replaced him, and his great performances have earned him a place in the starting eleven.
DFC: BATONI – Possibly the best of the team's centre-backs, a player who is still young, with great projection, and who already has enormous experience in elite football. His great size allows him to play the aerial game very well, and if we add to that forcefulness when cutting and very good ball delivery with his talented left foot, they make him a very complete defender, indisputable for Inzaghi.
CAD: DARMIÁN – The Italian full-back is alternating starts and substitutes throughout the season, and the truth is that he is performing at a good level in the moments when he has to defend that wing-back position. Veteran player who is contributing greatly to Inter Milan's winning streak this year in all competitions.
CAI: DIMARCO – The veteran Italian full-back is performing at a very good level for the Italian team, and his contribution in attack and his good touch on the ball are key in the offensives of Simone Inzaghi's team, who considers him a key player in his position.
MC: BARELLA – The talented Italian midfielder is one of the key players of this team. His contribution in getting the ball out is very important, and his ability to filter passes to the forwards in the last few meters means that he can break up matches that are very even or unbalance matches in which the defenses close a lot.
MC: ASLLANI – The Albanian midfielder has been in the game in recent games after Çalhanoglu's muscle problems, and the truth is that he is performing at a very good level, giving judgment to the team and fulfilling his role well, replacing the Turkish starting player.
MC: MKHITARYAN – The Armenian is experiencing a second youth in the Italian team. Perhaps the most offensive player of this trident in the midfield, he is more offensive and has a great vision of the game, adding seven assists this season in Serie A.
DC: ALEXIS SÁNCHEZ – The legendary Chilean player continues to perform in a big team in Europe. Although he is not having as much prominence as he would like, he starts some games, and perhaps this is a good opportunity to demonstrate his worth.
DC: LAUTARO MARTÍNEZ – The differential player of Inter Milan, and emblem of the club. His contribution is key for Simone Inzaghi, and this year he is having a spectacular season, adding 23 goals in the Italian league alone, in addition to assists and transmitting a feeling of constant danger, so he is totally indisputable in the coach's plans. Italian.
Goalie: summer
Defenses: Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni
Lanes: Darmián, Dimarco
Midfielders: Barella, Asllani, Mkhitaryan
Fronts: Alexis Sánchez, Lautaro Martínez
