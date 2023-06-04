Inter Milan is facing one of its best seasons in recent years. The Milanese have won the Coppa Italia against Fiorentina and are second in Serie A, with Napoli unattainable this season, and on June 10 they have a golden opportunity to lift the Champions League again. Inzaghi’s team is already well rounded and they have alternatives in the team to fight against Manchester City, and this is the possible line-up for the ‘Nerazzurri’:
BY: ANDRE ONANA -Onana is known for his agility, quick reflexes, and ability to pull off spectacular saves. His presence in the goal provides security and confidence to the Inter defense.
CAD: DENZEL DUMFRIES – The Dutch right-back has had a great season and has shown his undoubted ability to project himself in attack and create danger on his flank.
CB: MATTEO DARMIAN – The Italian defender has been one of the most consistent players in Inter’s defense this season. Darmian stands out for his defensive solidity, his good passing game and his ability to project himself into attack. His experience in matches of this level will be essential for the team. Very underrated player by popular opinion.
CB: ALESSANDRO BASTONI – The young Italian defender has been one of the great revelations of the season at Inter. Bastoni stands out for his great technique, his good ball output and his ability to read the game. Despite his youth, he has shown great maturity in his game.
CB: FRANCESCO ACERBI – The experienced Italian defender is a benchmark in Inter’s defensive line. Acerbi has a great ability to read the game, is strong in melee and stands out for his precision in clearances. His experience and leadership will be essential to contain City’s attack.
CDM: MARCELO BROZOVIC – The Croatian midfielder is in charge of giving balance to Inter’s midfield and is expected to be part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Brozovic stands out for his great physique, his ability to recover balls and his good vision of the game to organize the team’s attack.
MC: NICOLO BARELLA – The Italian midfielder is another key player in Inter’s midfield and is expected to be part of the starting line-up for the semi-final match against Milan. Barella is a very complete player who stands out for his great ability to associate with his teammates, his ability to overflow and his good shot from outside the area.
MC: ROBERTO GAGLIARDINI – The Italian midfielder has been a regular option in Inter’s starting eleven. Gagliardini brings physical strength, good defensive capacity and arrival in the rival area.
DC: EDIN DZEKO – The Bosnian striker is the benchmark in attack for Inter and is expected to form part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Dzeko is a very complete striker who over the years has been greatly underestimated as he has accumulated more than 300 goals in his career.
DC: LAUTARO MARTINEZ – The Argentinian striker is Dzeko’s strike partner and is expected to be part of the starting line-up in the semi-final match against Milan. Lautaro is a very complete striker who stands out for his great ability to get unmarked, his ability to create spaces and his good eye for goals.
Goalie: Onana
defenses: Dimarco, Acerbi, Dumfries, Darmian and Bastoni
Midfielders: Gagliardini, Brozovic and Barella
strikers: Dzeko and Lautaro
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#lineup #Inter #Milan #Champions #League #final #Manchester #City
Leave a Reply