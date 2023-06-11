The neo-Azzurra team is waiting to see if they manage to establish themselves as champions of this edition of the Champions League. Even so, they are already working on the next season. Today we will show you the possible lineup of Inter Milan for next season in case the expected signings arrive.
Here the possible line-up of Inter Milan for the 2023/24 season
Although possible departures of the current Inter Milan goalkeeper have been speculated, everything indicates that he will continue to be the one chosen to defend the goal of those from Milan
He arrived after a great Euro 2020 Cup and has established himself as the starter in that right-handed lane.
Inter Milan need to strengthen their defense after Skriniar’s departure to PSG. They have set their sights on Nacho Fernández, current Real Madrid player
Starter in the rear of Inter Milan this season and will be so again in the 2023/24 season
In the line of three used by the coach of the Nerazzurri team, Bastoni is a regular man. Surely he will continue to be for the next campaign.
As a left winger we will continue to see Dimarco, who has played a large number of games this season for Inter Milan.
Important player for Inter Milan in midfield. The Italian international will once again be a regular next season
Inter Milan is pending the situation of the Real Madrid player. Dani Ceballos could arrive for the next campaign to the whole of Milan
Another important player for Simone Inzaghi’s plans. The Turkish midfielder will be a regular in next season’s line-ups
The player who has already made his debut with the Italian team and who currently plays for Tigre in the Argentine league sounds like he will reinforce the attack point of Inter Milan.
The Argentine has become a key player for Inter Milan and the Italians will do everything possible to retain him for another season.
Goalie: Onana
defenses: Nacho Fernandez, Acerbi, Bastoni
Midfielders: Dumfries, Ceballos, Calhanoglu, Barella, Dimarco
strikers: Retegui, Lautaro Martinez
