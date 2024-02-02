Next Sunday, February 4 at 8:45 p.m. Spanish time, Italian football will experience an epic chapter when Inter Milan and Juventus face off in a clash that not only promises emotions, but will also determine who will lead the Serie TO.
At present, Inter stands as an imposing team, accumulating 54 points after 17 wins, 3 draws and a single defeat. These statistics paint the picture of a team that behaves like an undisputed champion. However, Juventus, with a more contested match, is just one point behind the leaders, with 53 points and a record of 16 wins, 5 draws and one loss. The tension is palpable, as the winner will take the lead.
At the epicenter of Inter's success is Lautaro Martínez, who has emerged as the top scorer in the Italian league, accumulating an impressive record of 22 goals in 28 games in all competitions. In Serie A, the Argentine has left his mark with 19 goals and 2 assists in 19 games, standing out as an indomitable force.
At his side, Turkish midfielder Hakan Çalhanoglou has dazzled, recording his best scoring season with 11 goals and 3 assists in 26 games. His contribution both in the creation of the game and in the completion of plays establishes him as a fundamental pillar in Inter's scheme.
The possible alignment of Inter
Goalie: Summer
Defenses: Acerbi, De Vrij, Darmian
Midfielders: Dumfries, Barella, Çalhanoglou, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco
Forwards: Lautaro Martínez, Thuram
On the other hand, Juventus has the scoring power of Dusan Vlahovic, who has accumulated 12 goals in 20 games in the Italian league. The Serbian striker has been a revelation and a constant threat to rival defenses. Next to him, Adrien Rabiot has emerged as the nerve center of the Turin team, playing a prominent role in the midfield.
The possible lineup of Juventus
Goalie: Sczesny
Defenses: Gatti, Bremer, Sandro
Midfielders: Cambiasso, McKennie, Rabiot, Locatelli, Kostic
Forwards: Chiesa, Vlahovic
