Inter Miami will face Nashville this weekend. The team led by Gerardo Martino seeks to remain in first position in the Eastern Conference despite having some important losses, among them Luis Suárez and Lionel Messi.
Nashville, meanwhile, has been climbing the rankings after a poor start to the 2024 Major League Soccer (MLS) season.
Below we tell you how the Herons would start for their match against Nashville.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender: Inter Miami’s starting goalkeeper is known for his reactions and ability in high-pressure situations, which has earned him a few call-ups to the United States national team.
Center back: Ian Fray: In the absence of Nicolás Freire, Fray, a young and promising central defender, has stepped up to the plate. He is known for his ability to anticipate plays and his solidity in the air.
Central defender: Sergii Kryvtsov: The Ukrainian is an experienced central defender, who provides leadership and defensive stability, in addition to being a pillar in the aerial game in both defense and attack. After a semester in which he had had little participation, he is once again an important element.
Right back: Noah Allen: The young full-back has great potential, he stands out for his speed and ability to join the attack. He is one of the players who has received Gerardo Martino’s trust in the most recent duels.
Left back: Jordi Alba: The Spanish full-back is one of the most experienced elements in the squad. Despite his seniority, he still retains some of that speed and precision in the crosses that made him a figure in Barcelona. He brings experience and leadership to the ‘Tata’ team.
Central midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi: The young American/Argentine midfielder stands out for his dynamics, his vision of the game and his technical skills. He is one of the most interesting prospects in American soccer and is receiving Martino’s trust after an injury.
Central midfielder: Sergio Busquets: The Spanish player has vast experience, provides game control, vision and outstanding defensive skills. He is an all-rounder. He may no longer have the physique and stamina of his prime, but he is still a very quality element.
Central Midfielder: Yannick Bright: This young midfielder has a great ability to recover the ball and an excellent distribution of the game. The Italian player wants to take advantage of this moment to get minutes and fight for a place.
Far right: Julian Gressel: This midfielder is Gerardo Martino’s ultimate wildcard. Due to his ability to assist, his precise crosses and his versatility on the field, Gressel is one of the elements with the most minutes, even though he is rotated frequently from position to position.
Leo Campana: The 23-year-old Ecuadorian soccer player did not enter the list of his team to play in the Copa América. After Luis Suárez was called up, he is taking advantage of the opportunity to have more relevance in this squad. He has a lot of physical presence and has the mystique of a scorer.
Robert Taylor: Taylor could be a starter for other MLS teams, but at Inter Miami he has to rotate because in those positions this squad has several of the best footballers in the MLS. Taylor is a versatile winger, with overflow and mid-range shots.
