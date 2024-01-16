Next Friday, January 19, the Inter Miami from the Argentine Lionel Messi begins its path of preparation towards the 2024 season of the Major League Soccer and he does it in Cuscatlán.
Those led by the Argentine Gerardo Martino They will tour four different countries and their first stop will be in Cuscatleco territory against the team of The Saviorwhich is directed by the Spanish David Doniga. Just last January 2, the European took the lead of The Select after the farewell of his compatriot Ruben de la Barrera.
More news about Inter Miami
For the duel, it was decided to call not only players who are active in local soccer but also some who are abroad such as Harold Osorio, Leonardo Menjívar and Eric Carvallo.
On the other hand, according to the clash against the Salvadorans, Tata Martino He spoke about his rival and considered that it will be a demanding test.
“We have not yet done an in-depth analysis of El Salvador, but we know that there are permanent changes from the new coach, obviously they are situations that concern El Salvador and what we are looking for is to start competing. It is a team that will demand more from us than having a new coach and we want to have a preseason that will serve us for the rest of the year.”declared the helmsman.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – One of the foreign goalkeepers left the club and now the North American should feel more secure as a starter, although he cannot trust himself completely.
Defense: Tomás Avilés – Little by little the Florida team has been filled with people Lio Messi trusts and the defender is one of them.
Defense: Christopher McVey – With the Ukrainian Sergiy Kryvtsov injured, the couple in the center is the Swede, who must get used to it because it is very likely that both will be chosen for the rest of the campaign.
Right Back: DeAndre Yedlin – He is one of the veterans who has experience in the Old Continent, so it would not be strange to see him as a starter.
Left back: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard is immovable on the left because his long experience as a national team and an element of the Barcelona They are proof of this.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – Another of Messi's friends. Until just last year he was still competing at the highest European level with Barça, which is why he remains in great shape.
Pivot: Gregore Silva – Until before the arrival of La Pulga, the Brazilian was the captain of The Herons, being an important figure in the midfield. He will now team up with Busquets to make a solid shield in midfield.
Midfielder: Benjamín Cremaschi – Since last season the Argentine began to show sparks, so he will have a lot of spotlights on him.
Left Wing: Robert Taylor – The 29-year-old Finn would be chosen to command the attack on the left side. He joined the club prior to the 2022 campaign and is one of the key men of the pink team.
Right winger: Lionel Messi – To avoid missing so many games and injuries, La Pulga will little by little gain pace with this preseason to arrive in its best version for the campaign.
Forward: Luis Suárez – This would be the Uruguayan's debut with the Miami team. Likewise, the attacker is also in good physical condition because he was active in the Guild from Brazil.
This is what the Inter Miami lineup would look like (4-3-3):
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Tomás Avilés, Christopher McVey, DeAndre Yedlin, Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Sergio Busquets, Gregore Silva, Benjamín Cremaschi
Forwards: Robert Taylor, Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez
Substitutes: CJ dos Santos, Ryan Sailor, Noah Allen, David Ruiz, Diego Gómez, Jean Mota, Lawson Sunderland, Facundo Farías, Robbie Robinson, Edison Azcona, Felipe Valencia, Leonardo Campana, Nicolás Stefanelli.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#lineup #Inter #Miami #Salvador #friendly #duel
Leave a Reply