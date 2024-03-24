He Tuesday, March 26 at 9:00 p.m. Spain time (20:00 CET), the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille will vibrate with the friendly duel between Franceworld runner-up, and Chili, two-time champion of America. A meeting that promises strong emotions and a thermometer for both teams in the face of their next challenges.
Kylian Mbappé He stands as the great Gallic figure. The PSG attacker is going through an exceptional moment, leading Ligue 1 in goals and assists. Next to him will be other players on a roll such as Antoine Griezmann, Saliba and Camavinga.
The possible alignment of France
Goalie: Maignan
Defenses: Upamecano, Saliba, Pavard and Theo
Midfielders: Tchouameni, Rabiot and Camavinga
Forwards: Diaby, Mbappé and Thuram
La Roja arrives at the friendly with high morale after beating Albania 3-0. Alexis Sanchez, the “Wonder Boy”, is the standard bearer of the team and his experience will be vital. Echeverría, another senior player, will provide his leadership and play in the midfield. Ben Brereton, Blackburn Rovers forward, is one of the new figures on the team and will seek to consolidate himself against a world-class rival. Vargas is the offensive reference of this team.
The possible alignment of Chile
Goalie: Bravo
Defenses: Isla, Linchovsky, Diaz, Suazo
Midfielders: Osorio, Echeverría, Núñez, Alexis, Dávila
Forwards: Vargas
A duel to measure strength: this friendly will not only serve to prepare for the Euro Cup and the Copa América, but also for both teams to face a high-level rival. It will be a vibrant encounter between two different styles of play: the explosiveness and individual talent of France versus the grit and collective play of Chile.
