In the frenetic race to the top of the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich find themselves in second position, stalking leaders Bayer Leverkusen with a four-point gap. The numbers of the team led by Tuchel are impressive: 44 points in 18 games, with 14 wins, two draws and two losses. Although these records would normally give them the lead, the defeat against Werder Bremen in the last league match has highlighted the fierce competition in the German league.
In tenth place, Augsburg surprised by beating Borussia Mönchengladbach in their last game. Ermedin Demirovic is the leading scorer with eight goals and six assists in 18 games, while Elvis Rexhbecaj, the talented 26-year-old German midfielder, has been instrumental in their stable campaign.
On the Augsburg side, Demirovic will lead the attacking line, supported by Rexhbecaj's creative play in midfield. Defensive solidity will be essential to contain Bayern's power.
The possible lineup of FC Augsburg
Goalie: Dahmen
Defenses: Iago, Uduokhai, Gouweleew, Mbabu
Midfielders: Engels, Vargas, Jensen, Rexhbecaj
Fronts: Demirovic, Tietz
Harry Kane, Bayern's star signing, has been a goal machine, accumulating 26 in 25 games. Leroy Sané also shines with nine goals and 11 assists, while Jamal Musiala stands as an emerging sensation. However, the recent defeat has set off alarm bells, and Bayern are looking to make up ground against Augsburg.
The possible lineup of FC Bayern
Goalie: Manuel Neuer
Defenses: Konrad Laimer, Matthjis de Ligt, Eric Dier, Alphonso Davies
Midfielders: Raphaël Guereiro, Joshua Kimmich, Leroy Sané, Jamal Musiala, Kingsley Coman
Fronts: Harry Kane
