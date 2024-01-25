It is not worth failing on this day for Xavi Hernández's FC Barcelona, which has just been eliminated from the Copa del Rey against Athletic. They can only add three to join the fight for a league competition that today seems practically impossible for them to win.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of FC Barcelona to face Villarreal in LaLiga:
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen's injury the goal is going to Iñaki Peña. So far no one is missing the German goalkeeper.
LW: SERGI ROBERTO– Given the absences that Barcelona will present for this match, Xavi will opt for Sergi Roberto to occupy the right side, since Joao Cancelo will have to occupy the left wing. The captain is an important piece for the coach, who has asked him to stay at the club.
DFC: KOUNDÉ – Koundé will continue playing as a center back due to Araujo being suspended due to suspension after being sent off in the Super Cup final. The Frenchman is not at his best, and as a centre-back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions. Still, he is a fixture for Xavi.
More news about LaLiga
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
LI: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– There is a place in the center of the field that is for Frenkie. Best footballer in the squad when he is good.
MC: FERMÍN LÓPEZ – One of the breakthroughs of the season for FC Barcelona. Since that friendly with Real Madrid in the summer, Fermín has become a regular in Xavi's rotations and to give Gündoğan a rest in games like this is a more than safe option.
MC: PEDRI – The Canary Islander seems to have fully recovered from his injury and is a fixture in Xavi Hernández's starting lineup. FC Barcelona will need the best version of this player for the season.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi's team again. Guiu can pass in front of him.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha was injured in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team's midfield.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Sergi Roberto, Araujo, Koundé, Cancelo
Midfielders: Fermín López, De Jong, Pedri
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Joao Félix
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Barcelona #face #Villarreal #LaLiga