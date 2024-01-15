FC Barcelona and Unionistas de Salamanca will face each other next Thursday starting at 7:30 p.m. on Movistar plus. Under normal conditions it would be a game for Xavi Hernández to make way for the rotation, but everything indicates that due to the circumstances suffered in the first round of the Cup together with the losses that the team will have, the vast majority of the available players will have minutes.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of Xavi's team to try to reach the quarterfinals:
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen's injury the goal is going to Iñaki Peña. So far no one is missing the German goalkeeper.
LW: SERGI ROBERTO – Given the absences that Barcelona will present for this match, Xavi will opt for Sergi Roberto to occupy the right back, since Joao Cancelo is not yet registered. The captain is an important piece for the coach, who has asked him to stay at the club.
DFC: KOUNDÉ – Koundé will continue playing as a center back due to Araujo being suspended due to suspension after being sent off in the Super Cup final. The Frenchman is not at his best, and as a centre-back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions. Still, he is a fixture for Xavi.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN– Iñigo Martínez's injuries mean that the Dane once again has a place in Xavi Hernández's eleven after having performed at a high level. Great player who is not going through his best moment
LI: ALEX BALDE -The Catalan is not going through his best moment, but everyone at the club knows that going forward he will be an essential piece for Barcelona.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona's midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– There is a place in the center of the field that is for Frenkie. Best footballer in the squad when he is good.
MC: PEDRI – The Canarian would return to the FC Barcelona eleven in place of Sergi Roberto, who despite having more than fulfilled his duties during Tegueste's absence, does not have enough level to take his position.
DC: VTOR ROQUE– We hope that Xavi will give Lewandowski a rest, and barring any surprise, the Brazilian will be the player who will occupy the center forward position.
ED: FERRAN TORRES – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha was injured in the semifinals of the Super Cup and Yamal carries a suspension after being sent off last season in the Cup with the Juvenil team, so Ferran will start from the start.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team's midfield.
This is how the formation of FC Barcelona will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Gundogan, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri
Forwards: Joao Félix, Roque, Ferran Torres
