With anticipation at its peak, Barcelona prepares to face Real Madrid in the long-awaited final of the Spanish Super Cup. The coach's tactical calculations and decisions generate speculation among fans. The duel will take place next Sunday at 8:00 p.m. and you can enjoy it through Movistar plus.
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen's injury the goal is going to Iñaki Peña. So far no one is missing the German goalkeeper.
LD: KOUNDÉ – The right back will be occupied by Koundé, a player who always shows a high level when developing this position. It's a shame that he doesn't like to play as a winger because he could be one of the best players in this position. As a center back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN– Iñigo's injuries mean that the Dane once again has a place in Xavi Hernández's eleven after having performed at a high level. Great player who is not going through his best moment
LI: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona's midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– With Pedri injured and Gavi out, there is a place in the center of the field that is for Frenkie. Best footballer in the squad when he is well.
MC: PEDRI – The Canarian would return to the FC Barcelona eleven in place of Sergi Roberto, who despite having more than fulfilled his duties during Tegueste's absence, does not have enough level to take his position.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi's team again. Guiu can pass in front of him.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha was injured in the semifinals.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team's midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese who played great minutes against Osasuna.
This is how the formation of FC Barcelona will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Cancelo
Midfielders: Gundogan, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri
Forwards: Joao Félix, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal
