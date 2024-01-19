This Sunday Real Betis and FC Barcelona will face each other in a new LaLiga EA Sports match. The Benito Villamarín Stadium will host this match between the Catalans and the Verdiblancos, who occupy the fourth and seventh positions in the table, respectively.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of FC Barcelona for this match against Real Betis to try to take the three points.
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen's injury the goal is going to Iñaki Peña. So far no one is missing the German goalkeeper.
LD: KOUNDÉ – The right back will be occupied by Koundé, a player who always shows a high level when developing this position. It's a shame that he doesn't like to play as a winger because he could be one of the best players in this position. As a center back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN– Iñigo's injuries mean that the Dane once again has a place in Xavi Hernández's eleven after having performed at a high level. Great player who is not going through his best moment
LI: ALEX BALDE – It is not his best season and the arrival of Cancelo has not helped him either since the Portuguese can play on both wings, but the young Spanish full-back has here a new opportunity to show that he is still the same as always and populate the left wing with their endless races.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona's midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– With Pedri injured and Gavi out, there is a place in the center of the field that is for Frenkie. Best footballer in the squad when he is well.
MC: PEDRI – The Canary Islander would return to the FC Barcelona eleven in place of Sergi Roberto, who, despite having more than fulfilled his duties during Tegueste's absence, does not have enough level to take his position.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi's team again. Guiu can pass in front of him.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha was injured in the semifinals.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team's midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese who played great minutes against Osasuna.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Pedri, Gundogan, De Jong
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Joao Félix
