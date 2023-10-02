We are in a week in which we will have European competition. The team coached by Xavi Hernández will have to face Porto in Portugal in what, a priori, is the most complicated match of the group stage for the culés. Below we present the possible lineup of FC Barcelona for this match
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
LHP: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona’s defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: KOUNDÉ – Jules Koundé, the highly promising French defender, establishes himself in the central defense. His ability to anticipate and clear balls makes him a bulwark in Barcelona’s rearguard.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – A young promise of the club, who already showed all his talent last season. Her ability to overflow and contribute in attack will be vital for Barcelona.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The midfielder has become a fundamental player for Xavi at the start of the season and it will be difficult to get him into the eleven. Furthermore, he has not played international matches so he will be rested.
MC: GAVI – The Spanish midfielder Gavi is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. Gavi stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in the center of the field adds freshness and quality to the team.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona’s midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The great star of the team, arrived from Bayern Munich as one of the best offensive references in world football. His scoring ability and experience will be key to creating danger in the rival area.
ED: FERRAN TORRES – Ferran Torres, the Spanish winger, is known for his speed and dribbling ability. His ability to unbalance opposing defenses can create scoring opportunities for Barcelona.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team’s midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Cancelo, Koundé, Araújo, Balde
Midfielders: Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Gavi
Forwards: Ferran Torres, Lewandowski, Joao Félix
