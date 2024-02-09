FC Barcelona and Granada will face each other in a new day of LaLiga EA Sports in which Xavi Hernández's men will seek a victory and hope for a result that favors them in the match between Real Madrid and Girona to get closer to the first two places from the table
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of FC Barcelona to face this match against Granada:
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen's injury the goal is going to Iñaki Peña. So far no one is missing the German goalkeeper.
LD: KOUNDÉ – Koundé will continue playing as a center back due to Araujo being suspended due to suspension after being sent off in the Super Cup final. The Frenchman is not at his best, and as a centre-back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions. Still, he is a fixture for Xavi.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
More news about LaLiga
DFC: PAU CUBARSI– Given the absences that Barcelona will present for this match, Xavi will opt for Cubarsí to occupy the axis of the defense, since Koundé will have to occupy the right lane.
LI: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– There is a place in the center of the field that is for Frenkie. Best footballer in the squad when he is good.
MC: PEDRI – The Canary Islander seems to have fully recovered from his injury and is a fixture in Xavi Hernández's starting lineup. FC Barcelona will need the best version of this player for the season.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi's team again. Guiu can pass in front of him.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha was injured in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The Spanish midfielder adds muscle and balance to the midfield. His ability to recover balls and protect the defense is essential to contain rival attacks.
EI: FERMÍN LÓPEZ – One of the breakthroughs of the season for FC Barcelona. Since that friendly with Real Madrid in the summer, Fermín has become a regular in Xavi's rotations
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Cubrsi, Cancelo
Midfielders: Gundogan, Pedri De Jong
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermín López
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Barcelona #face #Granada #24th #matchday #LaLiga
Leave a Reply