Barça will face Getafe in the twenty-sixth matchday of La Liga with the intention of making Real Madrid's draw in Vallecas effective. We leave you with Xavi's possible lineup for Saturday:
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is now back with the team and it seems that he will be the starter again this season and that Iñaki Peña will return to the bench
LD: KOUNDÉ – Koundé will continue playing as a winger. The Frenchman is not at his best, and as a centre-back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions. Still, he is a fixture for Xavi.
DFC: ÍÑIGO MARTÍNEZ– The Spaniard once again has a place in Xavi Hernández's eleven after having performed at a high level. Great player. He was not entirely correct in Napoli's goal.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
LI: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona's midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– There is a place in the center of the field that is for Frenkie. Best footballer in the squad when he is good.
MC: PEDRI – The Canary Islander seems to have fully recovered from his injury and is a fixture in Xavi Hernández's starting lineup. FC Barcelona will need the best version of this player for the season. Great assist for Lewandowski in the European duel
EI: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian has returned from injury and wants to regain his place in the eleven. We are waiting for you on the left side against Getafe.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's having a great time. The Pole must continue to increase his records if he wants to remain indispensable for Xavi's team. .
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha has already returned from his injury.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araujo, Iñigo Martínez, Cancelo
Midfielders: Gundogan, Pedri, De Jong
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
