On January 7, the Copa del Rey round of 32 match will be played in Barbastro. FC Barcelona assumes a relatively simple game and the lineup of players like Héctor Fort or Oriol Romeu is expected to see if they are able to adapt to the position or return to what they have been in the case of the second to be able to help the team by having minutes in other competitions.
Furthermore, with the incorporation of the young Brazilian forward, there is no better place to make his debut than in a competition like this that allows him to have a competitive pace without the need to be playing minutes of decisive importance for FC Barcelona. Simple rival, new faces and excitement in a competition that, although LaLiga may already be a little further away, the cup could bring joy to the stands that they haven't enjoyed in a long time and here we bring you the 11 players who will play the match at the start in question:
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen out, Iñaki Peña is the undisputed one for this position. He is performing at the level required of a substitute goalkeeper for a club like this and no one can say “buts” to his performances.
LHP: HECTOR FORT – New faces on the right side that with Cancelo's recent injury, it is presumed that Xavi will not want to force and will be able to give the opportunity to youth players to try them out in scenarios with the first team.
DFC: JULES KOUNDÉ – Jules, after his journey on the wing where he has already expressed his discontent several times, will most likely be the leader of a defense that should not have any particular problems in the cup match.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN – Another one who, due to his level, is deserving of all the possible minutes and more since Iñigo is injured, Andreas will share the center of the defense with Koundé to be able to stop any outburst from the Barbastro forward.
LI: ALEX BALDE – It is not his best season and the arrival of Cancelo has not helped him either since the Portuguese can play on both wings, but the young Spanish full-back has here a new opportunity to show that he is still the same as always and populate the left wing with their endless races.
MC: FERMÍN LÓPEZ – One of the breakthroughs of the season for FC Barcelona. Since that friendly with Real Madrid in the summer, Fermín has become a regular in Xavi's rotations and to give Gündoğan a rest in games like this is a more than safe option.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutchman is the key piece in all the Barça team's puzzles. He pressures, attacks, gives solutions, etc. The man for everyone in Barcelona who has become essential no matter what competition is played.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The one who was a key player for Girona last year is not going through a great year either sportingly or mentally. Said by himself, he does not feel like the player he was before and games like this can help him regain confidence to be able to return to being who he was.
DC: VITOR ROQUE – Possibly one of the greatest hopes of the average Barcelona fan since Ansu Fati appeared. In his first 15 minutes against Las Palmas he almost scored on two occasions and the Brazilian forward has set out to show that his signing has been more than successful and a game like this could help him adapt to the team's mechanisms.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – Sometimes we forget how young Lamine is due to his great quality and self-confidence in playing, but it is demonstrated in his irregularity and scenarios where the rivals may not be of such a high level will make it easier for him to find the necessary maturity to become the great player who promises to be.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX – After a league start from the bench and the popular criticism that usually falls on him game after game, the Portuguese once again has it in his power to demonstrate against a lesser team why he is where he is and everything he can do.
This is how the formation of FC Barcelona will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Héctor Fort, Koundé, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Fermín, Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu
Forwards: Joao Félix, Vitor Roque, Lamine Yamal
