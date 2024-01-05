Furthermore, with the incorporation of the young Brazilian forward, there is no better place to make his debut than in a competition like this that allows him to have a competitive pace without the need to be playing minutes of decisive importance for FC Barcelona. Simple rival, new faces and excitement in a competition that, although LaLiga may already be a little further away, the cup could bring joy to the stands that they haven't enjoyed in a long time and here we bring you the 11 players who will play the match at the start in question: