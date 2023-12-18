Xavi Hernández's team will have to face a new LaLiga match and they will do so against Almería. Currently the Blaugranas are not going through a good streak and could take flight again against the current bottom of the Spanish league championship standings.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of FC Barcelona for this match against Almería
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen's injury the goal is going to Iñaki Peña. So far no one is missing the German goalkeeper. Iñaki has two great performances against Atlético de Madrid and Porto.
LD: KOUNDÉ – The right back will be occupied by Koundé, a player who always shows a high level when developing this position. It's a shame that he doesn't like to play as a winger because he could be one of the best players in this position. As a center back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN– Iñigo's injuries mean that the Dane once again has a place in Xavi Hernández's eleven after having performed at a high level. Great player who is not going through his best moment
LI: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
More news about FC Barcelona
MC: PEDRI – The midfielder has become a fundamental player for Xavi since his arrival. He is the most creative and successful player on the team.
MC: FERMÍN– With Frenkie de Jong suspended and Gavi out, there is a free spot in the midfield that will go to Fermín. The youth squad will once again be part of the starting eleven.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona's midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi's team again. Guiu can pass in front of him.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha has earned his replacement.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team's midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese.
This is how the formation of FC Barcelona will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Cancelo
Midfielders: Gundogan, Frenkie De Jong, Pedri
Forwards: Joao Félix, Lewandowski, Lamine Yamal
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Barcelona #face #Almería #LaLiga
Leave a Reply