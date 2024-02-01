After the bad moment that FC Barcelona is going through and the match against Osasuna with the narrow victory with the good news of Vitor Roque's scoring debut, the Blaugrana team will have to face Alavés.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of FC Barcelona for this match against Alavés
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA – With Ter Stegen's injury the goal is going to Iñaki Peña. So far no one is missing the German goalkeeper.
LD: KOUNDÉ – Koundé will continue playing as a center back due to Araujo being suspended due to suspension after being sent off in the Super Cup final. The Frenchman is not at his best, and as a centre-back he makes gross mistakes on certain occasions. Still, he is a fixture for Xavi.
DFC: CHRISTENSEN– Iñigo's injuries mean that the Dane once again has a place in Xavi Hernández's eleven after having performed at a high level. Great player who is not going through his best moment
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
LI: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese right-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG– There is a place in the center of the field that is for Frenkie. Best footballer in the squad when he is good.
MC: PEDRI – The Canary Islander seems to have fully recovered from his injury and is a fixture in Xavi Hernández's starting lineup. FC Barcelona will need the best version of this player for the season.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona's midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi's team again. Guiu can pass in front of him.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha was injured in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup.
EI: FERMÍN LÓPEZ – One of the breakthroughs of the season for FC Barcelona. Since that friendly with Real Madrid in the summer, Fermín has become a regular in Xavi's rotations and to give Gündoğan a rest in games like this is a more than safe option.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Jules Koundé, Christensen, Araujo, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Fermín López
