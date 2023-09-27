FC Barcelona faces Sevilla this Friday on matchday 8 of La Liga. The team led by Xavi is now defending its league title won last season, and has once again been very solid in this league start with 5 consecutive victories. However, after the draw in Mallorca, they could lose the lead to Girona or Real Madrid.
Sevilla arrives on the other side of the coin, with a team capable of competing for everything but that cannot get off the ground. However, the Seville team have just played their best game of the season and beat Almería 5-1, which has taken them to 11th position with 7 points. Remember that they have one less game due to the postponement of Atlético de Madrid vs Sevilla.
BY: TER STEGEN – One of the best in his position in the world. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and his feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet on numerous occasions.
LHP: JOAO CANCELO – Joao Cancelo, the Portuguese right back, has become an essential piece in Barcelona’s defense. His speed, ability to overwhelm and his good performance in defensive tasks make him a reliable choice to occupy the right flank.
DFC: ARAÚJO – Now recovered from his injury he has returned to the playing fields, he has proven to be a solid defensive pillar for Barcelona. His height, ability to anticipate plays and his bravery in aerial duels make him essential in the defense.
DFC: ÍÑIGO MARTÍNEZ – An experienced defender, he brings calm and experience to Barcelona’s defensive line. His ability to read the game and make precise tackles is crucial in the team’s rearguard.
LI: BUCKET – Alejandro Balde has impressed with his performance at Barcelona. His speed and ability to join the attack are valuable on the left flank.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – Oriol Romeu, the Spanish midfielder, is a robust presence in the center of the field. His ability to recover balls and his tactical intelligence are important assets for Barcelona.
MC: GUNDOGAN – Known for his ability to distribute the ball and his vision of the game. His ability to connect the midfield with the attack is fundamental to the team’s structure.
MC: GAVI – Gavi has been impressing everyone with his performance at Barcelona. His agility, vision of the game and ability to maintain possession are qualities that make him stand out on the team.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI – Robert Lewandowski, one of the best forwards in the world, is the reference in Barcelona’s attack. His ability to score goals, his intelligence in the box and his ability to create chances make him a constant threat to opponents.
EI: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger is a creative player who can unbalance defenses with his dribbling and speed. His ability to create scoring opportunities makes him a valuable option in Barcelona’s attack.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Cancelo, Araujo, Íñigo Martínez, Balde
Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, Gundogan, Gavi
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Raphinha
