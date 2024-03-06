The culé team has lost two of its biggest players within at least a month, and with it, three of its starting midfielders, which worries Xavi a lot, since the replacements are of a much lower level. Despite everything, the shield, the history and the fight of the club are not negotiated, and against Mallorca they should play a great role, because the Balearic team is not at its best.
Here is the eleven that Xavi will use for the match:
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is now back with the team and it seems that he will be the starter again this season and that Iñaki Peña will return to the bench
LD: KOUNDÉ – A permanent fixture for Xavi, and even more so with all the injuries in the team. The Spanish coach also does not have the squad to try rotations, much less at such important moments of the season as this one. And after the last tie, defense becomes essential again.
DFC: ÍÑIGO MARTÍNEZ– The Spaniard once again has a place in Xavi Hernández's eleven after having performed at a high level. Great player.
DFC: RONALDO ARAÚJO – Ronaldo Araújo, has emerged as a fundamental pillar in Barcelona's defensive backline. His ability to anticipate the opponent's movements and his ability in aerial duels make him a reliable defender for the team.
LI: JOAO CANCELO – The Portuguese left-back is a recent addition to the team and has impressed with his ability to go forward and defend with determination. His speed and ability to cross the ball are valuable assets for Barcelona.
MC: ILKAY GUNDOGAN – The German midfielder brings experience and class to Barcelona's midfield. His ability to distribute the ball and his accuracy on long-range shots can be dangerous for any opponent.
MC: CHRISTENSEN– His transformation to defensive midfielder is going quite well, and although he is not performing like others from the past like Busquets, injuries and the poor performance of players like Oriol Romeu have forced him to adapt to his new momentary role.
MC: SERGI ROBERTO – The losses of Pedri and De Jong return the team captain to ownership. The Spanish player is like a patch for Xavi, he plays in almost every position he sets his mind to, and this year, every time he plays, he does it at a very good level.
EI: JOÃO FÉLIX – The Portuguese is being one of the best options up the left, since with Ferran's injury there are not many more replacements to play comfortably in that position. Raphinha already showed last year that with a natural leg he is not so good and the right leg is now officially Lamine's.
DC: LEWANDOWSKI– He's going through a bad time. The Pole must increase his records if he wants to become indispensable for Xavi's team again. Guiu can pass in front of him.
ED: LAMINE YAMAL – His speed and dribbling can unbalance rival defenses, and he is expected to provide his spark to the attack. Raphinha is not at his best level, especially in front of goal, and although he scores a lot, he does not do it as much as he should, and the young Spanish player is at a world-class level.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Araujo, Iñigo Martínez, Joao Cancelo
Midfielders: Sergi Roberto, Christensen, Gundogan
Forwards: Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, João Félix
#lineup #Barcelona #match #Mallorca #matchday #LaLiga
