In a thrilling Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash, England will take on Slovakia in a match that promises intensity and excitement. England, who finished top of Group C, come into this clash as one of the favourites to win the tournament. However, despite their high status, the English team’s performance on the pitch has been inconsistent and they have not fully demonstrated their potential.
On the other hand, Slovakia presents itself as one of the best third-placed teams, having secured its place in the round of 16 from the competitive Group E. The Slovak team has shown resilience and determination, and will seek to take advantage of any opportunity to surprise and advance to the quarterfinals.
Both teams have a clear objective, to secure their place in the quarterfinals. England will look to reaffirm their status as favorites and demonstrate their true ability on the field, while Slovakia will look to continue defying expectations and continue their journey in the tournament. This match promises to be a clash of strategies and wills, with both teams fighting for glory at Euro 2024.
Below we leave you with the possible lineups of England and Slovakia for this match:
The England team will face this round of 16 with only Phil Foden missing, who has to leave the camp because he is going to become a father for the third time at the age of 24. This means that Cole Palmer will probably make his debut as a starter in the round of 16. Alexander Arnold will also return in midfield and, as expected, Harry Kane in attack.
This is what England’s lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Pickford
Defenses: Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier
Midfielders: Declan Rice, Alexander Arnold, Cole Palmer, Bellingham, Saka
Forward: Harry Kane
The Slovak national team wants to make history at this edition of the European Championship and wants to reach the quarter-finals by eliminating the English national team. We will see key players for the Slovaks such as Dúbravka, Skriniar, Lobotka or Ondrej Duda in the starting line-up in this round of 16.
This is what Slovakia’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Dubravka
Defenses: Pekarik, Vavro, Skriniar, Hancko
Midfielders: Kucka, Ondrej Duda, Lobotka
Forwards: Schranz, Strelec, Haraslin
#lineup #England #Slovakia #Euro #Cup
