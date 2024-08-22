Next Friday, August 23, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. (Mexico time), the Cruz Azul Sky Machine will visit the Corregidora stadium field, to face the White Roosters of Querétaroin the match corresponding to matchday five of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
Cruz Azul is on an almost perfect run in Liga MX. They won three of their first four matches, and tied just one. They are undefeated, and, at least when the tournament was paused, the cement workers were the absolute leaders of the competition.
The Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, for their part, are going through a very bad moment. They have lost five consecutive games, counting Liga MX and CUP Leagues. Therefore, they come to this match with the intention of at least not losing, knowing well that, even though they play at home, they are not the favorites.
Blue Cross: K. Mier, J. Sánchez, W. Ditta, É. Lira, G. Piovi, C. Rotondi, L. Romo, L. Faravelli, A. Gutiérrez, I. Rivero, G. Giakoumakis.
Querétaro: G. Allison; O. Mendoza, B. Vazquez, O. Manzanarez, F. Venegas, S. Hernandez; P. Barrera, F. Lértora, M. Rio, L, Rodriguez; S. Sosa.
The last time these two teams met was on matchday five of the 2024 Clausura tournament, and the match ended 3-1 in favor of the cement workers. This match was also played on the Corregidora stadium pitch.
