On this 26th matchday of the Saudi Professional League, Al Nassr must face Abha with the aim of continuing on the path of victory in the league. The team led by Cristiano Ronaldo comes from a tough elimination from the AFC Champions League at the hands of Al Ain, so it needs to recover its sensations.
Next, we leave you with the lineup that Luis Castro could have on the green for this important duel.
More news about the Saudi Arabian League
BY: OSPINA – The Colombian goalkeeper was a great addition to the team, although due to his injury he has been out for some games. Despite everything, every time he plays he shows what a great goalkeeper he is, and mention that he was in great teams like Arsenal during his career in Europe.
LD: YAHYA – The right winger was already converted for the last game they played due to the team's injuries and he did not do a bad job, so it is assumed that he will be the one chosen to occupy that position again.
DFC: LAJAMI – The center back joined the team in 2020, and the truth is that since then he has been performing at a good level. He is skilled at stealing and has good vision to initiate attacks from his side, making him an important asset for Luis Castro.
DFC: LAPORTE – The Spanish international is the leader of Al Nassr's defense. He is characterized by being a central defender with excellent reading of the game, ability to get the ball played, strong in one-on-one and precise in clearances.
LI: TELLES – The Brazilian full-back has great ability to project himself into the attack. Telles provides depth due to his ability to overwhelm the wing and precise crosses into the area.
MC: BROZOVIC – The brain in that center of the field. All the balls pass through the Croatian in transition, and he has great tactical reading, as well as the ability to cut off rival plays and distribute the game with precision.
MC: OTÁVIO – The Portuguese offensive midfielder is the link between the midfield and the attack. He provides great dynamism and technical quality, with the ability to filter balls and create dangerous situations. Without a doubt key in this team.
MC: AL-NAJEI – The Saudi playmaker has 4 goal involvements so far this season, and although these may sound like somewhat poor numbers, he is the substitute for his position, therefore, he is playing at a high level in the few minutes he plays.
ED: SADIO MANÉ – Fast and skilled winger, with the ability to unbalance with dribbles and speed. He brings overflow, scoring ability and dedication in every game. Mané has thirteen goals so far this season and seven assists.
EI: GHARIB – The attacker is entering some games due to Talisca's injury, and is contributing verticality and goals to the team, so he should be a starter in this important duel.
DC: CRISTIANO RONALDO – The Portuguese star provides leadership, experience and is a constant threat to rival defenses. Despite his age, he is still a beast: he has 30 goals and 11 assists in 33 games this season. Brutal numbers.
Goalie: Ospina
Defenses: Yahya, Lajami, Laporte, Telles
Midfielders: Otávio, Brozovic
Midfielders: Mané, Al-Najei, Gharib
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
#lineup #Cristiano39s #Nassr #face #Abha #matchday #Saudi #League
Leave a Reply