The return of the exciting AFC Champions League duel between Al Nassr and Al Ain is just around the corner, and expectations are at an all-time high. After a close clash in the first leg, where Al Ain took the win by a narrow 1-0 margin, the focus is now on Al Nassr's lineup. In this article, we will take a detailed look at what Al Nassr's lineup could look like, taking into account the influence of Cristiano Ronaldo and the strategies the team could employ to achieve a historic comeback in this exciting continental showdown.
PT: Ospina: The Colombian goalkeeper was a great addition to the team, although due to his injury he has been out for some games. Despite everything, every time he plays he shows what a great goalkeeper he is, and why he was in such great teams as Arsenal during his career in Europe.
RHP: Ali Alawjami: The Saudi defender is skilled at stealing and has good vision to initiate attacks from his side.
DFC: Alamri: Solid and disciplined defense, with good positioning and the ability to anticipate rival movements. Alamri offers security and leadership in defense.
DFC: Aymeric Laporte: Laporte is characterized by being a central defender with excellent ability to read the game, strong in one-on-one and precise in clearances.
LI: Alex Telles: The Brazilian full-back has great ability to project himself into the attack. Telles provides depth due to his ability to overwhelm the wing and precise crosses into the area.
MC: Abdullah Al Khaibari: The 27-year-old midfielder has a great ability to recover the ball. Khaibari is in charge of cleaning the area in the middle of the field and making the defensive sacrifice.
MC: Marcelo Brozovic: The midfielder has great tactical reading, as well as the ability to cut off rival plays and distribute the game with precision.
ED: Anderson Talisca: The Brazilian attacker is distinguished by his great long-distance shot and ability to unbalance in the rival area. He is one of the team's scorers.
MCO: Otavio: The Portuguese midfielder has a great capacity to generate danger and create dangerous options on offense. He provides verticality and the ability to unbalance the attack.
EI: Sadio Mané: Fast and skilled winger, with the ability to unbalance with dribbles and speed. He brings overflow, scoring ability and dedication in every game. Mané has thirteen goals so far this season and has six assists.
DC: Cristiano Ronaldo: The Portuguese striker provides leadership, experience and is a constant threat to rival defenses. Despite his age, he is still a beast: he has 28 goals and 11 assists in 29 games this season. Brutal numbers.
This is what Al Nassr's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Ospina
Defenses: Ali Alawjami, Laporte, Al Amri, Alex Telles
Midfielders: Sadio Mané, Brozovic, Otávio, Al Khaibari, Talisca
Forward: Cristiano Ronaldo
