The 2023 Women’s Soccer World Cup had not left us many surprises in the first two dates, until the Colombia team gave the coup: exceeded Germanyone of the powers, by 2 to 1, with goals from Linda and Vanegas, on the hour, in what was a historic day for the Colombian country.
The Colombian girls had to face none other than the Germans, who had thrashed Morocco 6-0 in their debut, and although with the peace of mind that they had started their journey in this World Cup with a win, they knew that the clash was important. to start positioning themselves for the round of 16.
This way, Colombia already has 6 points and they remain as sole leaders of Group H before facing their last group commitment, which will be against the Moroccans. Which team will coach Nelson Abadía stop? We go over it.
Goalkeeper: Catalina Pérez – In the goal of Colombia will be Catalina Pérez. The goalkeeper saves at Avai and is the undisputed starter in the goal.
right side: Carolina Arias – Plays for América de Cali and has already earned her place on the right side of the rear where she is the undisputed starter.
Center defender: Monica Ramos – With Jorelyn Carabalí injured, it is likely that Abadía will take care of her and use Monica Ramos instead.
Center defender: Manuela Vanegas – It can be lateral or central, in this case it will be used in the center of the rear although as the tournament progresses we can see it in other positions. She is a member of the Royal Society of Spain. She made the historic goal against Germany.
Left side: Daniela Arias – The number 3 currently plays for América de Cali in her native country and will be the one who starts playing on the left-handed side.
central midfielder: Lorena Bedoya – The number 5 plays for Apollon and has a lot of class and a good foot to manage the midfield.
central midfielder: Diana Ospina – She will surely be the one to replace the injured Daniela Montoya, team captain.
Offensive midfielder: Linda Caicedo – Within the campus commanded by Nelson Abadía is Linda Caicedo, a forward of barely 18 years old who plays for Real Madrid in Spain and who is called to be the great promise of Colombian women’s football. She scored a great goal on her debut, and another spectacular one against Germany.
offensive midfielder: Leicy Santos – midfielder who plays for Atlético de Madrid in Spain and who will seek to continue making history with her country, after the runner-up finish in the Copa América Femenina 2022
offensive midfielder: Mayra Ramírez – Mayra Ramírez is the most physical player on the squad, she usually battles with the rival defense along the entire attack front and rarely loses duels.
Lead: Catalina Usme – She had just scored in Colombia’s last friendly against Panama and did the same in no less than the debut of the World Cup against Korea. She plays for América de Cali and will be the reference in attack for the coffee team.
