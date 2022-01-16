Today the Chivas del Guadalajara team will be playing their second match of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, when they take to the field of the Hidalgo Stadium and measure forces against the Tuzos del Pachuca.
Coach Michel Leano They have already forgotten the bad tournament they held, and now they seek to be one of the serious candidates for the title. Likewise, the Mexican helmsman would already have in mind the starting eleven that he will send to the pitch for the commitment.
The immovable will be in the goal Raul Gudino, the goalkeeper has earned a place in the starting lineup and has done things well under the three sticks. They will be on defense Antonio Briseno Y Gilberto Sepulveda, while on the sides will appear Michael Ponce Y Jesus Sanchez.
In the middle sector of the field, Allan Torres Y Sergio Flores they will be in charge of recovering the balls; while the end that will be in charge of filling the strikers with balls is Isaac Brizuela.
At the top, the helmsman is expected to go again with three players, being Cesar Huerta, Angel Zaldivar Y Alexis Vega.
Raul Gudiño (P);
Jesús Sánchez, Gilberto Sepúlveda, Antonio Briseño, Miguel Ponce;
Alan Torres, Sergio Flores, Isaac Brizuela (C);
Cesar Huerta, Angel Zaldivar and Alexis Vega.
On the other hand, the game will start at 9:00 p.m., and you can enjoy it through the TUDN signal. In case of victory, the Machine would achieve its second consecutive victory and would be positioned among the first places in the general classification.
