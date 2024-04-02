On Thursday, April 4 at 9:15 p.m. Spanish time, Stamford Bridge will witness an exciting clash between two giants of the Premier League: he Chelsea and the Manchester United. Both teams come to the match with different objectives, but with the same thirst for victory.
Chelsea are eleventh with 40 points. Pochettino's “Blues” have not had an easy road this season, but they have three wins and three draws in the last six duels that give them momentum for this crucial match.
For its part, Manchester United, led by Erik ten Hag, is in sixth position with 48 points, although with one more game than the Blues. The Red Devils have experienced an inconsistent season.
The duel between Chelsea and Manchester United is always a classic of English football. The historical rivalry between both teams and the quality of their players predict a match full of emotions.
Chelsea
• Cole Palmer: The young English midfielder has become a key piece for Pochettino. He has accumulated 16 goals and 12 assists in all competitions, establishing himself as one of the revelations of the season.
• Enzo Fernández: The Argentine is the cornerstone of Chelsea's midfield. His game vision, technique and ability to recover make him an indispensable player for the “Blues”.
Manchester United
• Rasmus Hojlund: The Danish striker has been one of United's pleasant surprises. After two games without scoring, he will look to find the goal again at Stamford Bridge. His scoring streak at the start of the year positions him as a threat to Chelsea's defence.
• Scott McTominay: The Scot has shown his versatility on the field, being a key player in the balance of the team. With 9 goals this season, he is one away from reaching ten, a notable number for a player in his position.
Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Petrović; Gusto, Badiashile, Disasi; Cucurella, Enzo, Caicedo, Palmer; Jackson, Mudryk, Sterling.
Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea; Dalot, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan Bissaka; Mainoo, Casemiro; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Hojlund.
