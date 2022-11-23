Brazil is one of the favorite teams to win the Qatar 2022 World Cup and stay with their group. The Canarinha’s debut will be the most difficult match and they will have to face Serbia, who arrive with players at a good time and who can be dangerous.
Those of Tité will go with all their artillery and this Thursday they will seek to achieve the victory that accommodates them in the area they share with Cameroon and Switzerland.
Goalkeeper: Alisson – The Liverpool goalkeeper is undisputed and beat Ederson to the spot.
Right side: Danilo – He is chosen by Tité and will seek to demonstrate his offensive potential.
Right center: Marquinhos – One of the references and experienced that the team has. One who already knows what it is to play World Cups.
Left center: Thiago Silva – One who will probably play his last World Cup and will be looking to crown himself with glory. Great reference to the team.
Left side: Alex Sandro – In a position where there are not many cracks, Telles earned a place.
Central midfielder: Casemiro – One of the figures who will seek to provide balance in a midfield of stars.
Central midfielder: Lucas Paquetá – Of great individual moment. His last great season put him in the starting team.
Rightmost: Raphinha: The player who is currently in Barcelona will contribute his talent in attack.
Hitch: Neymar – The great star of Brazil. He will seek to be the great figure of the World Cup.
Leftmost: Vinicius Jr – One of the figures of the team. He arrives at an excellent personal moment and it can be his Cup:
Forward: Richarlison – There were concerns about his possible absence, but he will be present in the starting 11.
The possible formation that we will see on court (4-2-3-1)
The formation that is expected to see is a classic 4-2-3-1, which could be very offensive and promises to be one of the highest scoring teams in the World Cup.
