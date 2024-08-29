Boca’s current situation is not good. What happened last week, when it was eliminated in the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana vs Cruzeiro, Now the domestic tournament is added.
Por day 12 of the Professional League 2024, those led by Diego Martínez went to La Plata and barely managed a 1-1 draw against Students.
Boca will play against Rosario Centralon Saturday, August 31, starting at 9:00 p.m. local time, for matchday 13 of the 2024 Argentine Professional Soccer League.
Then, he will play against Workshops for the 2024 Copa Argentina in the round of 16 of the tournament where they have just eliminated Central Norte and Almirante Brown. There is no official date yet, but it will be confirmed by the organization in the next few hours. We review the possible formation of the Boca team for this match.
Lautaro Blanco, Having received five yellow cards, he will miss the match against his former club in the 13th round of the Professional League; and Milton Gimenez He will also have to serve a suspension date since he was expelled vs Estudiantes. And Cavani? Being optimistic about his recovery, Boca are aiming for him to get some minutes against Racing in Avellaneda, on the weekend of September 15.
MOUTH: Romero; Medel, Lema, Anselmino; AdvinculaZenon; Medina; Fernandez; Martegani; Merentiel and Zeballos or Janson.
