Boca is obliged to win against Racing to get back on the table and also, thinking about the tremendous series of matches that are coming, where next Saturday they return to La Bombonera to face River in a new edition of the Superclásico. In addition, the coach needs results to take a breath and not continue in the eye of the storm, since the elimination on penalties in the Copa Sudamericana against Cruzeiro weakened him, and it was evident after qualifying by the same route last Saturday against Talleres in Mendoza for the Copa Argentina, where he was seen celebrating crouched on the ground near the substitutes’ bench.
Xeneize will play against Racingon Saturday, September 14, starting at 5:30 p.m. local time, for matchday 14 of the 2024 Argentine Professional Soccer League.
Diego Martínez must patch up the team, since Medel has a torn ligament and will miss these important matches, Advincula is also out due to an achilles tendon injury after the FIFA double date and, for his part, Edinson Cavani is being saved for the superclásico against River next weekend.
Mouth: Sergio Romero/Leandro Brey; Kevin Zenon, Cristian Medina, Pol Fernandez, Tomas Belmonte/Agustin Martegani; Miguel Merentiel, Milton Gimenez.
Racing: Gabriel Arias Marcos Di Cesare, Santiago Sosa, Aaron Quiros or Leonardo Sigali; Gastón Martirena, Juan Nardoni, Agustín Almendra, Juan Manuel Elordi or Facundo Mura; Baltasar Rodríguez; Roger Martínez and Maravilla Martínez
