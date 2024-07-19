The Argentine Professional Football League gets back on track this weekend after the Copa América. Next Sunday, July 21, Boca, Diego Martínez’s team, which is coming off of playing in the Copa Sudamericana, will face Defensa y Justicia in Varela.
The “Halcón” will receive the “Xeneize” in a duel that promises to be attractive for the public. 90min We bring you all the necessary information in the lead-up to this match.
This match can be followed on TV from the official ESPN Premium channel (you must have the service subscribed). As for streaming, the Star +, Flow, DirecTV Go and Telecentro Play platforms will broadcast the match, although you must also have subscribed to the cable service of the different companies and the PACK Fútbol.
After the draw in the Sudamericana, the Xeneize is already setting its sights on Sunday’s match in Florencio Varela, for which several changes and the presence of some new faces are expected. Marcos Rojo He had tests done for lower back pain. He will rest, as well as Advincula.
Edinson Cavani is still recovering from a muscle problem in his quadriceps and aims to try to be ready for the return match with Independiente del Valle, since he will not be able to play this weekend against Defensa y Justicia due to the expulsion he suffered in the previous match with Vélez, before the Copa América break.
Sergio Romero; Gorosito, Lautaro Di Lollo, Mendia, Lautaro Blanco; Belmonte, Pol Fernandez, Medel, Brian Aguirre; Miguel Merentiel and Exequiel Zeballos
#lineup #Boca #Defensa #Justicia #matchday #Professional #League
Leave a Reply