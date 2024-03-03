Although the Bavarians are going through an irregular moment, they maintain their status as favorites. The confrontation is scheduled for next Tuesday, March 5 at 9:00 p.m. and will be broadcast live on Champions League 2 through Movistar Plus. The first leg fell on the Roman side in a very bad match for the Germans. We leave you with the possible lineup of the German team:
BY: NEUER- The German goalkeeper has suffered some injuries in recent seasons that have kept him away from the football showcase. However, he is back with the team, and his contribution is indispensable to the success of Tuchel's team.
LW: KIM-MIN JAE – Recent signing of the Bavarian team. He arrived in the summer, given the need for a player who is regular in that position. He is a great center back, but everything indicates that as a result of the losses and defensive problems, he will have to play as a winger against Lazio.
DFC: DIER – Another addition in this winter transfer market. The team needed troops in defense, and the former Tottenham player met the profile that Tuchel was looking for. With the ability to also play in midfield, which is his original position, he can contribute great things to the Bavarian team.
DFC: DE LIGT – The Dutch defender was one of the great promises of European football, and although in recent seasons he has not really stood out, his contribution is key right now for the team, especially due to the losses in the defensive zone of Tuchel's team.
LI: DAVIES- We are talking about one of the best left-handed backs in the world. To put a but on good old Davies, injuries always end up hindering him when he is at his best.
MC: GORETZKA – The German midfielder has a prodigious physique, making him the muscle in Tuchel's midfield. With great distance and the ability to cover a lot of ground, he is a fundamental piece in the Bavarian team's schemes.
MC: JOSHUA KIMMICH – The German midfielder is one of Bayern's key figures. With his vision of the game and precision in passing, Kimmich is a creator of opportunities for his teammates. His leadership in the midfield will be vital to leading the team to victory.
ED: TEL – The talented striker is always a puzzle for enemy defenses. With great finesse and technical quality, he can be a differential three-quarters of the field forward. One of the great young talents.
MCO: MÜLLER – The legendary German attacker could be in the game given Coman's recent injury. He is a player who always delivers, and although his technique is not the best compared to other players, his involvement is always maximum and he can contribute a lot to Tuchel's team.
EI: MUSIALA – The German talent par excellence. Most of the Bavarian team's attacks pass through him, and every time he touches the ball, you know that something different can happen. He must take a step forward in this decisive stretch of the season, so that his team can achieve the objectives established in the first months of competition.
DC: HARRY KANE – The English striker is having a sensational season. It has not cost him anything to acclimatize to the team, and his contribution is maximum, not only with goals, which is one of the top scorers in European football, but also with his ability to associate and improve the attacking plays of the Bavarian team. He is undoubtedly a capital player for Tuchel's plans.
This is what Bayern Munich's lineup would look like (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Neuer
Defenses: Min Jae, Dier, De Ligt, Guerreiro
Midfielders: Musiala, Goretzka, Kimmich, Müller, Tel
Forward:Kane
