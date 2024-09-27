The match between Bayern Munich and Bayern Leverkusen, corresponding to the fifth day of the 2024/25 Bundesliga, will be played on Saturday, September 28, 2024.
Below we leave you with the possible Bayern Munich lineup:
BY: MANUEL NEUER – The legendary German goalkeeper remains an undisputed figure between the three sticks of Bayern Munich. Neuer is known for his incredible ability to anticipate plays, his agility and his ability to play with his feet, which allows him to act as a “goalkeeper-libero”. His leadership and experience are essential to keep the defense organized and safe, and his presence in goal is a guarantee of security for the Bavarian team.
RHP: JOSHUA KIMMICH – Although he has traditionally played as a midfielder, Kimmich has proven to be a versatile defender capable of occupying the right back when the team needs it. His tactical intelligence, precision in passing and ability to contribute both in attack and defense make him a key piece in Bayern’s scheme. Furthermore, his ability to read the game and his excellent physical condition make him a tireless defender who is always in the right place to make crucial interceptions.
DFC: DAYOT UPAMECANO – The young French central defender has shown great growth since his arrival at Bayern. Upamecano stands out for his speed, strength and ability to win individual duels. His reading of the game allows him to anticipate the movements of opposing forwards, and his ability to get the ball out helps initiate plays from defense. With an imposing physical presence, Upamecano is essential for the team’s defensive solidity and will be one of the pillars of the Bavarian defense this season.
DFC: KIM MIN-JAE – The South Korean central defender has great size and defensive solidity. He is known for his excellent ability to anticipate plays and his strength in one-on-one duels. Additionally, he is very agile for his size, allowing him to close spaces quickly. He has good ball control and is able to initiate plays from defense with precise passes. His aerial ability also makes him a threat in set pieces, both defensive and offensive.
LI: ALPHONSO DAVIES – The young Canadian remains one of the most exciting full-backs in world football. His dizzying speed and ability to roam the entire left wing make him a constant threat in attack. Furthermore, Davies has improved considerably in his defensive duties, and his tireless energy allows him to cover great distances in both attack and defence. His ability to overwhelm opposing defenders and create scoring opportunities is a key weapon for Bayern.
DCM: JOÃO PALHINHA – The Portuguese midfielder is one of Bayern Munich’s new additions and promises to be a dominant presence in the midfield. Palhinha is known for his ability to recover balls and his aggressiveness in pressing, which makes him a difficult wall for rivals to overcome. His ability to destroy the opponent’s play and distribute the ball with precision makes him essential in Bayern’s scheme, providing balance and security in the center of the field.
MC: LEON GORETZKA – The German midfielder is a key player in the Bavarian team thanks to his impressive physique and ability to join the attack from the second line. Goretzka combines his strength in duels with refined technique, allowing him to be effective in both defense and attack. His ability to reach the rival area and score goals at crucial moments is one of the characteristics that make him indispensable for Bayern, in addition to his leadership on the field.
MC: STRAHINJA PAVLOVIC – Although originally a central defender, Pavlovic has at times been adapted to a more advanced midfield role. His imposing physique and ability to win aerial balls make him a versatile player who can contribute both in defense and attack. Pavlovic offers an interesting tactical option for the coach, as he can act as a destructive midfielder or as an additional defender depending on the team’s needs.
EI: JAMAL MUSIALA – The young German prodigy is one of Bayern Munich’s great hopes. Musiala has proven to be a creative offensive player, capable of unbalancing defenses with his technique and dribbling ability. His vision of the game and ability to generate scoring opportunities make him a constant threat to opposing defenses. Despite his youth, Musiala has shown surprising maturity in his game and is expected to play a leading role in Bayern’s attack this season.
ED: MICHAEL OLISE – The English winger is one of Bayern’s new acquisitions, coming from Crystal Palace. Olise is characterized by his speed, one-on-one ability and his ability to generate assists and goals from the right wing. His ability to overwhelm opposing defenders and his excellent ball control make him a constant threat on the wing. Furthermore, his versatility allows him to play in various positions on the attacking front, which adds variety to Bayern’s offensive game.
DC: HARRY KANE – Kane is one of the most complete forwards in the world, with the ability to score goals from any position and a vision of the game that allows him to assist his teammates. His presence in the opposition area is intimidating, and his ability to play with his back to the goal and participate in the construction of the game makes him a very complete forward. Kane is expected to lead Bayern’s attack and be in charge of scoring the goals that lead the team to win titles.
This is what Bayern Munich’s lineup would look like (4-3-3)
Goalie: Neuer
Defenses: Kimmich, Upamecano, Kim Min-Jae, Alphonso Davies
Midfielders: Goretzka, Palhinha, Pavlovic
Forwards: Olise, Kane, Musiala
