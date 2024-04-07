Next Tuesday, the Emirates Stadium in London will witness an exciting match between two historic players in European football: Bayern Munich and Arsenal. Both teams will meet in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, seeking a place in the semifinals of the continental tournament.
Bayern Munich
Bayern Munich, current Bundesliga champion, reaches this stage after eliminating Lazio in the round of 16. The Bavarians are one of the favorites to win the title, thanks to a squad full of stars. Among them, the figure of Harry Kane stands out, who has accumulated 37 goals and 10 assists in 36 games played, emerging as the top candidate for the Golden Boot. At his side, Jamal Musiala, with 12 goals and 7 assists, provides youth and self-confidence to the attack of the German team.
Arsenal
Arsenal, for their part, have risen from the ashes at the hands of Mikel Arteta. After eliminating Porto in the round of 16, the Gunners are excited about being protagonists in Europe again. Declan Rice, with his solidity in midfield, has become one of the best players in the Premier League. Bukayo Saka, for his part, dazzles with his speed and talent, accumulating 16 goals and 12 assists in all competitions.
Possible lineups:
Bayern Munich:
Arsenal:
