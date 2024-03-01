The team coached by history of this sport. The match will be played next Sunday, March 3 at 3:30 p.m.
Below we leave you with the possible Bayer Leverkusen lineup for this match:
BY: HRÁDECKÝ – Xabi Alonso's team has only conceded 16 goals so far this season in the Bundesliga, and if they can thank anyone, among many others, it is their goalkeeper. He is having an incredible season and will possibly have many “girlfriends” when he finishes the season.
LD: FRIMPONG: The Dutch footballer is a real dagger on the wing. At the beginning of the season, he was already expected to have a great year, based on what he had been demonstrating, but the leap in level that he has taken is to burn stages at a dizzying pace and become world top.
DFC: HINCAPIÉ – The South American center back has been performing at a good level for years, but no one expected what happened this season. His level puts him on par with big world names, and he has adapted to the 3 defense in an incredible way.
More news about Europe's leagues
DFC: TAH – One of the pillars of this team. He has been at the club since the 15/16 season, and has become a vocal leader of the defense. From there, he distributes, cuts, organizes and decides for his teammates and is demonstrating his level of leadership of the team.
DFC: STANISIC – Arrived from Bayern Munich this year on loan, the German-Croatian is at a very good level, and it is possible that he will take the title from the club to which he really belongs. He has already played 22 matches in all competitions.
LI: GRIMALDO – What can be said about Grimaldo this season that hasn't already been said. Since his stay at Benfica he already looked like an important player, but at 28 years old, the maturity he has acquired both offensively and defensively is unprecedented.
MC: XHAKA- The good Granit Xhaka has managed to transfer all his knowledge and experience to a midfield that he leads impassively. Coming from Arsenal, he is being key for the team, setting the position of many players and being a leader on and off the field.
MC: ANDRICH – 1,632 are the minutes that Andrich has already had under his belt this season, and there are quite a few games in which he has shared the center of the field with Xhaka or Wirtz. The German has even managed to make his debut with the senior team due to his great role this year.
MCO: WIRTZ- One of the greatest talents, if not the greatest, of this team, and top 10 of the future in the world of football. Florian Wirtz is 20 years old but he plays as if he were 8 or 9 older. Quality, liveliness, playing capacity, vision, knowledge, no one can stop him in three quarters of the field and it is a season to remember.
DC: BORJA IGLESIAS- The panda has been one of the additions of this winter market for the team, which in view of the fact that the Africa Cup “robbed” them of one of their best players, Boniface, a born scorer, another player with that nose was needed. scorer, and after last season, the Spaniard fit perfectly with the player Xabi was looking for.
DC: ADLI – And to close the eleven, the French-Moroccan Amine Adli. Young player, with a lot of projection, he has already generated 15 goals this season and it is not small for a player who, at just 23 years old, has played just over 1,200 minutes for everything he has generated.
This is what Bayern Munich's lineup would look like (1-5-3-2)
Goalie: Hrádecký
Defenses: Frimpong, Hincapié, Tah, Stanisic, Grimaldo
Midfielders: Xhaka, Andrich, Wirtz
Forward: Borja Iglesias and Adli
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#lineup #Bayer #Leverkusen #face #Koln #matchday #Bundesliga
Leave a Reply