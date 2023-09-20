Xavi’s Barcelona has started the season very scary. Laporta’s signings in this summer market have given the team a facelift and they are positioned as one of the most dangerous teams on the entire continent. They come to this league match against Celta de Vigo after scoring five goals against Betis in LaLiga and Antwerp in the Champions League.
Below we show you the possible alignment that Xavi has in mind.
BY: MARC-ANDRÉ TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in goal is essential for the team’s defensive security. Ter Stegen stands out for his size, excellent positioning and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet.
LD: JOAO CANCELO – For many, the Joao who is really making the culé fans fall in love with him is Cancelo. We are talking about a footballer who was at times the best footballer in the Premier League. Overflow, speed, technique, handling of both legs, goal… he has it all.
DFC: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN – The Dane arrived from Chelsea and was a key piece in Barcelona’s defense last season. Christensen stands out for his elegance in the game and his ability to anticipate and cut off rival attacks.
DFC: KOUNDÉ – Jules Koundé, the highly promising French defender, establishes himself in the central defense. His ability to anticipate and clear balls makes him a bulwark in Barcelona’s rearguard.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – A young promise of the club, who already showed all his talent last season. Her ability to overflow and contribute in attack will be vital for Barcelona.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The midfielder provides vision of the game and skill in building from behind. His versatility and ability to break opposing lines are valuable assets in this position.
MC: ORIOL ROMEU – The midfielder has become a fundamental player for Xavi at the start of the season and it will be difficult to get him into the eleven. Furthermore, he has not played international matches so he will be rested.
MC: GAVI – The Spanish midfielder Gavi is one of the great promises of FC Barcelona. Gavi stands out for his control of the game, ability to distribute the ball and his tactical maturity despite his youth. His presence in the center of the field adds freshness and quality to the team.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The great star of the team, arrived from Bayern Munich as one of the best offensive references in world football. His scoring ability and experience will be key to creating danger in the rival area.
ED: RAPHINHA – Raphinha adds speed and imbalance in the attacking front. His dribbling and ability to create opportunities in the final third of the field are essential to breaking down defensive lines.
EI: JOAO FÉLIX– Xavi will once again opt for a three-point forward to try to add depth and avoid congestion in the culé team’s midfield. He will bet on the Portuguese.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup will look (4-3-3)
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Sergi Roberto, Koundé, Christensen, Balde
Midfielders: Oriol Romeu, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards: Raphinha, Lewandowski, Joao Félix
