Next Wednesday, October 25, the actions of the Group Phase of the UEFA champions league with Day 3. One of the meetings that will take place is the Celtic of Scotland receiving Atletico Madrid of Spain in the Celtic Park Glasgow, crash corresponding to Group E.
Brendan Rodgerstechnician of the Hoopsexplained the current absence of the Australian Marco Tilio, who joined the Scottish champions at the start of the season. However, the forward of the Socceroos He is yet to make his debut after a start interrupted by injury.
“It’s just time. He will admit it himself, it has been a very, very difficult transition for him. It is always difficult, you are a new player who arrives at a club and you end up injured practically the entire preseason and until September. He has started to recover in the last three or four weeks. It will take longer, but I’m not in a big hurry for Marco. “He will join the team as quickly as he can in training and during his stay here.”explained the helmsman.
Unfortunately for the Argentine coach Diego Simeonethe casualties continue in the team and for this match he arrives with five and even the Montenegrin Stefan Savic It is doubt.
The Brazilian Samuel Lino suffered a moderate knee sprain after visiting the Celta Vigo, so he will be away for three weeks. In the absence of it, the main option to replace it is Rodrigo Riquelme. The other casualties that the Madrid team has are the Uruguayan José María Giménez, due to edema in the soleus; the dutch Memphis Depay, due to a muscle injury; the mozambican Reinildo Mandava, due to the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee last February; and the french Thomas Lemardue to the rupture of the Achilles tendon suffered against the Valencia. Finally, Vitolo Machin It’s another injured one.
Goalkeeper: Jan Oblak – The Slovenian is immovable under the goal. He has always been characterized by his good performance, being a key piece in Simeone’s project for some time now.
Defense: Mario Hermoso – From the line of three that has been implemented The cholo In recent games, the 28-year-old is the only one in his natural zone, so he must act as a leader.
Defense: Axel Witsel – The Belgian, accustomed to playing as a pivot or midfielder throughout his career, has been enabled in recent matches as a center back, which has worked for the coaching staff for now.
Defense: César Azpilicueta – The right back closes the line of three. With all his experience in being able to handle any position in the lower zone, he is a real strength in the center, something perfect for the style of Simeone.
Pivot: Koke Resurrection – The Colchonero captain is the rock of the midfield, the strong man who puts his leg in and connects the defense with the attack. He always adapts to the strategist’s orders.
Midfielder: Saúl Ñíguez – He is one of the skilled midfielders, which he already demonstrated this season by providing five assists in eight matchups. The league. He knows how to move in short spaces and throw precise long passes.
Midfielder: Rodrigo De Paul – The Argentine is very versatile. He performs perfectly on the right wing as well as in interior positions. At the same time, he knows how to contain rivals.
Far right: Nahuel Molina – His natural area is the right back, but he has been used as an attacker due to his technical quality and excellent offensive contribution.
Left winger: Rodrigo Riquelme – Without Samuel Linothe 23 year old element is its replacement, after Pablo Barrios It’s not just one hundred percent.
Forward: Antoine Griezmann – The Frenchman will come with all the attitude after finishing with a hat trick against the Celta Vigo. His ability to delay his position and organize the attack make him a great danger.
Forward: Álvaro Morata – The man from Madrid is in a good moment, scoring five goals in The league and two in the Champions. His aerial game is remarkable and the most important thing is that he has formed a good partnership with Griezmann.
This is what Atlético Madrid’s possible lineup would look like (3-5-2):
Goalie: Jan Oblak
Defenses: Mario Hermoso, Axel Witsel, César Azpilicueta
Midfielders: Saúl Ñíguez, Koke Resurrección, Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Riquelme
Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata
Substitutes: Pablo Barrios, Marcos Llorente, Ángel Correa, Caglar Söyüncü, Ilias Kostis, Javi Galán, Ivo Grbic, Antonio Gomis, Javier Boñar, Aitor Gismera, Sergio Guerrero
