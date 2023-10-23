🔴🔵🔴 Fifty seasons later, we will wear red and blue again at Celtic Park this Wednesday in the @Champions Leaguelike our Glasgow heroes. ℹ️ https://t.co/U5KcRmjugZ pic.twitter.com/8A30RrUaZs — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 22, 2023

“It’s just time. He will admit it himself, it has been a very, very difficult transition for him. It is always difficult, you are a new player who arrives at a club and you end up injured practically the entire preseason and until September. He has started to recover in the last three or four weeks. It will take longer, but I’m not in a big hurry for Marco. “He will join the team as quickly as he can in training and during his stay here.”explained the helmsman.

The Brazilian Samuel Lino suffered a moderate knee sprain after visiting the Celta Vigo, so he will be away for three weeks. In the absence of it, the main option to replace it is Rodrigo Riquelme. The other casualties that the Madrid team has are the Uruguayan José María Giménez, due to edema in the soleus; the dutch Memphis Depay, due to a muscle injury; the mozambican Reinildo Mandava, due to the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in the right knee last February; and the french Thomas Lemardue to the rupture of the Achilles tendon suffered against the Valencia. Finally, Vitolo Machin It’s another injured one.

It is already known that one of Atlético’s best players and one of the best bands in the world is injured due to a sprained knee. Get well soon Samu 💪⚡! @samuellino99 pic.twitter.com/xf1gMimYmA — GxlDeSamuelLino (@GxlDeSamuelLino) October 22, 2023

🔙 From Celtic to Celtic 🔜 pic.twitter.com/0P42bjwmmc — Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) October 22, 2023

HAT-TRICK BY GRIEZMANN! 🔥 Great game from the Little Prince who commands Atlético Madrid’s victory over Celta de Vigo 🔝 pic.twitter.com/2A7QiOW5H1 — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) October 21, 2023

Goalie: Jan Oblak

Defenses: Mario Hermoso, Axel Witsel, César Azpilicueta

Midfielders: Saúl Ñíguez, Koke Resurrección, Rodrigo De Paul, Nahuel Molina, Rodrigo Riquelme

Forwards: Antoine Griezmann, Álvaro Morata

Substitutes: Pablo Barrios, Marcos Llorente, Ángel Correa, Caglar Söyüncü, Ilias Kostis, Javi Galán, Ivo Grbic, Antonio Gomis, Javier Boñar, Aitor Gismera, Sergio Guerrero