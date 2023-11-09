Atlético de Madrid faces Pacheta’s Villarreal this weekend, a team that is currently going through a crisis. Simeone and his men have the opportunity to continue adding three by three and continue climbing the leading positions in the classification table.
Fans and analysts speculate about Atlético’s ideal lineup to face this European challenge. In this article, we will explore possible coaching choices and key strategies that could make a difference on the field.
BY: Jan Oblak – The Slovenian is immovable under the goal. He has always been characterized by his good performance, being a key piece in Simeone’s project for some time now.
DFC: Mario Hermoso – From the line of three that has been implemented The cholo In recent games, the 28-year-old is the only one in his natural zone, so he must act as a leader.
DFC: Axel Witsel – The Belgian, accustomed to playing as a pivot or midfielder throughout his career, has been enabled in recent matches as a center back, which has worked for the coaching staff for now.
DFC: Stefan Savic – The Serbian closes the line of three. With all his experience in Diego Simeone’s scheme, he can adapt in the best way to what the Argentine coach asks for. I was in doubt for this meeting
MC: Koke – The Colchonero captain is the rock of the midfield, the strong man who puts his leg in and connects the defense with the attack. He always adapts to the strategist’s orders.
MC: Saúl Ñíguez – He is one of the skilled midfielders, which he already demonstrated this season by providing five assists in eleven matchups. The league. He knows how to move in short spaces and throw precise long passes.
MC: Llorente – Llorente, the versatile midfielder, is a key figure in the team’s scheme. His ability to recover balls, join the attack and score goals makes him a multifunctional player who can change the course of the game.
CAD: Nahuel Molina – His natural area is the right back, but he has been used as an attacker due to his technical quality and excellent offensive contribution.
CAI: Samu Lino – The Brazilian has returned to the starting lineup after his physical problems. He is one of the most unbalanced players in the Colchonero team’s squad.
DC: Antoine Griezmann – The Frenchman will come with all the attitude after finishing with a hat trick against the Celta Vigo. His ability to delay his position and organize the attack make him a great danger.
DC: Alvaro Morata – The Madrid native is in a good moment. His aerial game is remarkable and the most important thing is that he has formed a good partnership with Griezmann.
This is what the formation on the field would look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Molina, Savic, Witsel, Hermoso, Lino
Midfielders: Llorente, Koke, Saúl
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata
