After reaching the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey in a highly contested match that ended up beating Sevilla 1-0, Atlético de Madrid faces this LaLiga match against a Valencia that is competing at a high level, with a very good season , which has them eighth in the standings and little by little looking towards European positions, so the Colchonero team will have to play a very serious game if they want to take the three points.
Next, we bring you the possible lineup that Cholo Simeone could have for this important LaLiga match.
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His imposing presence in goal is essential for Atlético de Madrid's defensive security. Oblak stands out for his size, impeccable positioning and feline reflexes, making him an insurmountable wall for rivals.
LHP: NAHUEL MOLINA – His dizzying speed, ability to overwhelm and solidity in defensive tasks make Molina an indispensable player. His contribution on the right flank adds to both the attacking and defensive firmness of the team.
DFC: GIMÉNEZ – With his commanding presence and outstanding defensive skills, Giménez is a leader in the Atlético de Madrid rearguard. His ability to anticipate and close spaces will be crucial in the confrontation against Valencia, and he is an undisputed asset in Cholo Simeone's scheme.
DFC: WITSEL – Although Witsel's natural position is in midfield, his versatility makes him a valuable option in defense. The Belgian midfielder, experienced and skilled in recovering balls, provides a touch of tactical intelligence and quality in the release of the ball from the rear.
DFC: BEAUTIFUL – In a formidable state and after two games against Real Madrid at a very high level, probably one of the best in the squad currently and awaiting the renewal of his contract, which is expected to be higher.
LI: LINEN – The player faces what was his team last season, and since he arrived from the loan, Cholo has found in him everything he looks for in a player, he runs, defends, goes up, goes down, he does everything and just like the Argentine coach sees it. An essential in the eleven for Simeone.
MC: KOKE – In midfield, captain Koke will lead Atlético. With his vision of the game, ability to distribute and leadership on the field, Koke is the engine that drives the team. His experience will be vital to control the pace of the match and create scoring opportunities.
MC: FROM PAUL – The Argentine midfielder is also performing at an excellent level lately. One of the best in the squad, he has once again found the best version of himself and the colchoneros really notice his stay on the pitch. When De Paul is there, everything is easier in attack and defense.
MC: SAUL – The Spanish midfielder is little by little recovering that level that made him one of the most complete midfielders in European football. Great news for Cholo is the return of this player, who at that time was an indisputable player in the Argentine coach's plans.
DC: GRIEZMANN – The Frenchman, the best player on the team without a doubt, and one of the best in the world, has just scored several goals against one of his biggest rivals in the derbies. Nobody can blame him for anything and Grizzi runs, defends and attacks like the one who most
DC: MORATA – And to close the attacking pair, the Spanish Morata could not be missing. A magnificent season that puts them in a position of the best of the moment up front and that is giving several joys to an Atlético de Madrid that needs them to continue competing for everything this year.
