Atlético de Madrid will play this weekend at an unusual schedule. They will face Las Palmas this Friday starting at 9:00 p.m. away from home. In Simeone’s eleven it seems that there will be a name that is becoming a revolution. Samu Lino’s injury is giving way to the emergence of Rodrigo Riquelme. Below we show you Atlético’s possible lineup:
BY: OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper Oblak He is undoubtedly one of the best goalkeepers in the world. His confidence between the three sticks, his excellent positioning and his quick reflexes are essential pillars for Atlético de Madrid’s defense.
CAD: AZPILICUETA – The experienced defender Azpilicueta provides leadership and solidity to the defensive line. His ability to anticipate the opponent’s movements and his versatility in different defensive positions are fundamental qualities.
DFC: STEFAN SAVIC – It is evident that he is not going through his best moment, but the Montenegrin always delivers. For Simeone he is a starter regardless of the circumstances surrounding the team.
DFC: MARIO BEAUTIFUL – The Spanish defender, Mario Hermoso, is a key piece in Atlético de Madrid’s defensive system. Hermoso stands out for his versatility, his ability to join the attack and his solidity in defensive tasks. His vision of the game and his good touch on the ball also allow him to contribute to the creation of the game from the defensive zone.
DFC: GIMENEZ – The Uruguayan knows very well how to put his leg in, and he is also difficult to beat in one-on-one situations. He is one of the oldest
CAI: RODRIGO RIQUELME – Samu Lino’s injury opens the doors of ownership to the Atlético de Madrid youth squad. In the last match he scored the goal that broke the deadlock against Alavés.
MC: KOKE – Captain and key piece of the midfield, since his entire career has been with the Colchoneros. What makes it a very complete element is its versatility as it can appear in different sectors of the field.
MC: LLORENTE – Llorente, the versatile midfielder, is a key figure in the team’s scheme. His ability to recover balls, join the attack and score goals makes him a multifunctional player who can change the course of the game.
MC: BY PAUL – From Paul, midfielder, is a driving force in the center of the field. His ability to recover balls, distribute the game and give balance to the team makes him fundamental in the tactical structure.
DC: ALVARO MORATA – It is a guaranteed option in the forward line of Atlético de Madrid. Morata stands out for his ability to finish plays, his good aerial game and his ability to associate with his teammates. Her experience and ability to generate space in the rival area make her a constant danger for opposing defenses.
DC: GRIEZMANN – Griezmann He is a versatile player who can act as a reference in the attack. His ability to score goals, create spaces and play an active role in the construction of the game make him a fundamental piece in the starting eleven.
This is what the formation on the field would look like (5-3-2)
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Azpilicueta, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Riquelme
Midfielders: Llorente, Koke, De Paul
Forwards: Griezmann, Morata
