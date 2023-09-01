On matchday four of La Liga, Atlético de Madrid prepares to face Sevilla in an exciting duel. With a lineup full of talent and experience, the team led by Diego Simeone seeks to consolidate its position in the table. Players like Oblak, Llorente, Griezmann and others stand out in a formation that promises to keep the excitement on the pitch.
BY: JAN OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper, Jan Oblak, is considered one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his position. His presence in the Atlético de Madrid goal is synonymous with security and confidence for the team. Oblak stands out for his size, agility and feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet. His ability to direct the defense and his ability to resolve complicated situations make him a key piece for the “colchoneros”.
CAD: LLORENTE – crying, the versatile midfielder, is a key figure in the team’s scheme. His ability to recover the ball, join the attack and score goals makes him a multifunctional player who can turn the tide of the game.
DFC: BEAUTIFUL MARIO – The Spanish defender, Mario Hermoso, is a key player in the defensive system of Atlético de Madrid. Hermoso stands out for his versatility, his ability to join the attack and his solidity in defensive work. His vision of the game and his good touch on the ball allow him to also contribute to the creation of play from the defensive zone.
CB: AXEL WITSEL– The Belgian midfielder converted into a libero was one of the key pieces of Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid last season, and in this season, everything indicates that he will once again play a leading role.
DFC: SOYUNCU – soyuncu, the center back, is known for his physical strength and defensive skills. His ability to mark and clear the ball, as well as his passing game, make him a key player in the backline. He has a good ball output.
CAI: SAMUEL LINO– The departure of Yannick Carrasco opens the door for the Brazilian. We will see how the former Valencia player performs with all the pressure on him.
MC: RODRIGO DE PAUL – The Argentinian midfielder joined Atlético last season to reinforce creativity and attacking play. De Paul is a complete midfielder, with a great vision of the game, the ability to distribute and reach the rival area. His talent will be key to generating goal opportunities.
MC: THOMAS LEMAR – He stands out for his vision of the game and his ability to create scoring chances. His ability to connect midfield with attack and provide assists make him an influential player.
MC: PABLO BARRIOS– Despite his youth, he shows exceptional maturity on the pitch, controlling the midfield with precision and vision. His ability to distribute the ball and make smart decisions under pressure make him an exciting prospect for the team and a valuable addition to Atlético’s control and possession game.
DC: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN – griezmann He is a versatile player who can act as a reference in attack. His ability to score goals, create space and play an active role in building the game make him a fundamental part of the starting XI.
DC: ALVARO MORATA – The Spanish striker, Álvaro Morata, is a guaranteed option up front for Atlético de Madrid. Morata stands out for his ability to finish plays, his good passing game and his ability to associate with his teammates. His experience and ability to generate space in the opponent’s box make him a constant danger to opposing defences.
Goalie: Oblak
Defenses: Llorente, Soyuncu, Hermoso, Witsel and Lino
Midfielders: Barrios, Lemar, DePaul
Forwards: Morata and Griezmann
