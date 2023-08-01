Atlético de Madrid is preparing to face Real Sociedad in an exciting pre-season friendly match. Under the orders of coach Diego Simeone, the rojiblanco team presents a powerful line-up that promises to show off its solid defense and forcefulness in attack. Let’s analyze the key players that will be part of the starting XI for this interesting game.
BY: JAN OBLAK – The Slovenian goalkeeper is one of the best in the world in his position. His presence in the goal is essential for the defensive security of the team. Oblak stands out for his size, his excellent positioning and his feline reflexes that allow him to take impossible balls and keep a clean sheet. With his impeccable record at the club, he is a bulwark for Atlético in every game.
RHP: CESAR AZPILICUETA – The veteran Spanish defender is a guarantee on the right side of the defense. Azpilicueta is known for his tireless dedication, ability to recover balls and his leadership on and off the field. His experience and winning mentality make him an essential player for Atlético.
CB: CAGLAR SOYUNCU – The Turkish central defender is a solid player in Atlético Madrid’s defense. Soyuncu stands out for his aggressiveness and anticipation in individual duels, as well as his ability to play from behind. His presence at the back complements the team’s defensive solidity and gives it greater tactical versatility.
CB: AXEL WITSEL – The Belgian midfielder is one of the most experienced players in the Atlético de Madrid squad and is a key player in the backbone. Great physique and enormous ability to recover balls, in addition to his good judgment when leaving the ball. Witsel brings balance and hierarchy to the midfield, which makes his presence crucial for the team.
LI: BEAUTIFUL MARIO – Hermoso stands out for his ability to join the attack, good passing game and defensive solidity. His versatility is a great advantage for Atlético, since he can adapt to different tactical schemes.
MC: RODRIGO DE PAUL – The Argentinian midfielder joined Atlético last season to reinforce creativity and attacking play. De Paul is a complete midfielder, with a great vision of the game, the ability to distribute and reach the rival area. His talent will be key to generating goal opportunities.
MC: KOKE – The Atlético de Madrid captain is the heart and soul of the team. Koke stands out for his leadership, vision of the game and quality in the passes. In addition, his ability to recover balls and maintain team cohesion make him indispensable in midfield.
MC: MARCOS LLORENTE – The Spanish midfielder has become one of the main figures of Atlético de Madrid in recent seasons. Llorente stands out for his versatility, his ability to recover balls and his ability to reach the rival area and score goals. His versatility in midfield gives the team an important tactical advantage.
MC: THOMAS LEMAR – The French winger is one of the creative pieces of the team. Lemar stands out for his ability to unbalance one on one, his vision of the game and his ability to assist his teammates. His versatility in attack allows him to occupy different positions, which makes him an important player for Simeone’s scheme.
SD: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN – The French striker has returned to Atlético Madrid and hopes to bring his quality and experience to bear in this pre-season friendly. Griezmann is a born goalscorer, with an exceptional ability to get unmarked and a precise shot. His return has generated great expectations among fans.
DC: ALVARO MORATA – Although he has had ups and downs in his career, his indisputable quality makes him a key player in Atlético’s attack. He is very much liked by his technician.
Goalkeeper: Oblak
Defenders: Soyuncu, Azpilicueta, Hermoso and Witsel
Midfielders: Koke, Lemar, De Paul and Llorente
Forwards: Morata and Griezmann
#lineup #Atlético #Madrid #face #Real #Sociedad #preseason
Leave a Reply